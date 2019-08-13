Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Will Delay Some Tariffs Against China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:24am EDT

By Josh Zumbrun

The Trump administration will delay tariffs on cellphones, laptop computers, toys and some other items until Dec. 15, softening the blow of levies that were scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1 against roughly $300 billion of imports from China.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative said that some products will be removed from the tariff lists entirely, based on health, safety, national security and other factors. The statement didn't say which items would be removed.

The USTR said it would release precise details of the delayed tariffs later Tuesday, but the items that will be delayed are some of the biggest ticket items facing tariffs. Cellphones alone represent more than $40 billion of trade.

The USTR didn't provide a reason beyond saying the decision was "part of USTR's public comment and hearing process." In June, over the course of seven days of hearings, hundreds of U.S. companies testified that the tariffs would damage their business.

The delay in tariffs also buys a reprieve for negotiators. Talks between the U.S. and Chinese negotiating teams, in Shanghai last month, ended without a breakthrough, and a Chinese delegation was planning to visit Washington in September, shortly after the tariffs were scheduled to take affect. Now, the U.S. and China will have another opportunity to strike a deal and avert the tariffs.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aTrump eyes China for shift on U.S. agricultural product purchases
RE
11:01aU.S. to Delay Some Tariffs Against China -- Update
DJ
11:00aU.S. details items from China for which new tariff is delayed
RE
10:54aCHINA'S VICE PREMIER TALKS WITH U.S. TRADE OFFICIALS : Commerce Ministry
RE
10:48aDollar soars versus yen after U.S. makes trade concessions
RE
10:47aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Union Calls for Brexit and LFA Certainty at Lairg Sale
PU
10:47aDollar soars versus yen after U.S. makes trade concessions
RE
10:41aEXCLUSIVE : Citgo to appoint new CEO to navigate political, legal turmoil - sources
RE
10:36aApple leads Wall Street surge as U.S. delays on tariffs
RE
10:24aU.S. Will Delay Some Tariffs Against China
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group