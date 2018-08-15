U.S. Worker Productivity Improved in Spring

By Eric Morath and Harriet Torry



WASHINGTON--U.S. worker productivity accelerated this spring, a sign better efficiency helped support the second-quarter's stronger economic growth.

The productivity of nonfarm workers, measured as the output of goods and services for each hour on the job, increased at a 2.9% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the second quarter, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

But from a year earlier, productivity advanced at a still modest 1.3% rate.

A gauge of compensation costs, unit-labor costs, decreased at a 0.9% annual rate in the April through June period from the first three months of the year.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected productivity to advance at 2.4% annual rate in the second quarter from the first, and projected labor costs to increase at a 0.1% pace.

Last quarter's improvement in productivity could be a sign that better businesses investment in recent months is giving workers the tools necessary to increase output. Some firms have turned to automation and other technology to ramp up output to meet demand.

Meritor Inc., a maker of parts for commercial vehicles, recently spent $15 million on equipment to forge gears at its Morristown, Tenn., plant. Those new machines are twice as efficient as the machines they replaced, Chris Villavarayan, president of the global truck division, said in an interview. The investment is part of a wider push to improve plants in order to match growing sales.

"With our production numbers up and capacity constrained, all of that is driving a rapid focus on increasing throughput," Mr. Villavarayan said.

Better investment leading to improved productivity is an outcome backers of last year's tax law hoped to see. But it may be too early to determine the new rules are having the desired effect. Productivity had appeared to breakout at previous points since the recession ended in 2009, only for the gauge to slip back down.

Year-over-year productivity growth in the second quarter matched the sluggish 1.3% average annual rate recorded from 2007 to 2017, and was below the 2.1% annual average recorded since the end of World War II.

Productivity is the key determinant of an economy's long-term health and prosperity, and productivity gains are key to companies' profit margins. Without stronger productivity, maintaining the 3% growth rate President Donald Trump has set as a goal becomes more difficult, especially as a tight labor market could make finding workers a challenge for employers.

Many economists also say better productivity makes it easier for employers to reward workers with larger raises. Worker wages have increased at a slow rate compared to other periods of historically low unemployment. One reason could be that workers haven't been able to increase their output much.

Wednesday's report showed output in the second quarter rose at a 4.8% annual rate, the Labor Department said. That's in line with the Commerce Department's estimate showing broader gross domestic product grew at a 4.1% pace during the quarter.

Hours worked increased at an 1.9% pace in the second quarter from the first, the Labor Department said. Hours worked and overall employment are growing at a faster pace this year than in 2017.

Meanwhile, unit-labor costs rose 1.9% from a year earlier, after incorporating an upward revision to the first-quarter reading. Unit labor costs are viewed by many economists as a predictor of inflation. If the cost of production rises, firms may have to raise prices to maintain profit margins.

