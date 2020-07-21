U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree targeting COVID data, defense secrets

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
indicted two Chinese nationals for hacking defense contractors,
COVID researchers, and other companies worldwide, according to a
court filing published on Tuesday.
U.S. authorities said the Chinese nationals, Li Xiaoyu and
Dong Jiazhi, participated in a multiyear cyberespionage campaign
that stole weapons designs, drug information, software source
code and more.
Contact details for the pair were not immediately available.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a
message seeking comment.
The indictment did not name any specific companies, but it
said that Li and Dong stole terabytes of data from computers
around the world, including the United States, Britain, Germany,
Australia and Belgium.
The document alleges that Li and Dong acted as contractors
for China's Ministry of Security, or MSS, a comparable agency to
the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. The MSS, prosecutors said,
supplied the hackers with information into critical software
vulnerabilities to penetrate targets and collect intelligence.
Among those targeted were Hong Kong protesters, the office of
the Dalai Lama and a Chinese Christian non-profit.
Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers
said in a virtual press conference that the hackers occasionally
worked on their own account, including a case in which Li
allegedly tried to extort $15,000 in cryptocurrency from a
victim.
Demers said China had joined the "shameful club of nations
who provide a safe haven for cybercriminals" in exchange for
their services stealing intellectual property.
The indictment alleged that hackers operated from 2014 to
2020 and most recently attempted to steal cancer research.
(Reporting by Chris Sanders
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)