U.S. adding 33 Chinese companies, institutions to economic black list

05/22/2020 | 03:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S and China trade talks in Beijing

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it is adding 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to an economic blacklist for human rights violations and to address U.S. national security concerns involving weapons of mass destruction and other military activities.

The department said it was sanctioning nine companies and institutions saying they were "complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs" and others.

The government cited seven commercial entities for enabling China's high-technology surveillance. The Commerce Department also added 24 governmental and commercial organizations to the economic list for supporting procurement of items for use by the Chinese military.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

