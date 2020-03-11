Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. again postpones high-level meeting on Huawei and China - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 04:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen

Trump administration officials have postponed for a second time a critical meeting originally set for Wednesday to discuss potential new U.S. restrictions on sales of technology to Huawei and China, people familiar with the matter said.

The cabinet-level meeting had been set for Feb. 28 but was put off. Reuters was unable to determine when the meeting would take place. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are expected to attend the meeting, the people said.

Among topics on the agenda for the original meeting were ways to expand U.S. authority to stop more foreign shipments of products with U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies Ltd [HWT.UL]. The possible changes are designed to address frustration by some in the administration that the company's placement on a U.S. trade blacklist in May failed to cut off supplies to the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker.

Deputies from the agencies met in February to discuss the agenda but gave no recommendations on how to handle various proposals tied to China, Huawei's telecommunications equipment and commercial aircraft parts, the people said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pShares of Jack in the Box, Shake Shack, Trading Lower After Stifel Cuts Price Targets
DJ
04:14pBoeing to freeze hiring as cash woes mount over coronavirus, 737 MAX
RE
04:04pBankers meet with Trump, say prepared to help economy
RE
04:02pLebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus - PM
RE
04:00pU.S. again postpones high-level meeting on Huawei and China - sources
RE
03:57pWHO says coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic, UK and Italy shore up defences
RE
03:57pFrance's coronavirus death toll close to 50, new restrictions imposed
RE
03:56pDenmark shuts schools and universities to curb spread of coronavirus
RE
03:53pWHO calls coronavirus a pandemic as Britain, Italy shore up defenses
RE
03:50pUAE joins Saudi in opening oil taps as row with Russia slams crude prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group