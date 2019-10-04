Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. agency reviews whether 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:02pm EDT
A Tesla Model S steering wheel is on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Friday they were reviewing whether Tesla Inc should have recalled 2,000 of its electric cars in May instead of issuing a software upgrade to fix a potential defect that could have resulted in battery fires.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it opened a review to evaluate claims made in a petition about Tesla's handling of the software upgrade in Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2012-2019 model years. The agency said the petition's claims cover about 2,000 Tesla vehicles.

Tesla, headed by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, has also been sued over updates to its battery-charging software, and this week faced complaints involving vehicles that crashed in parking lots while using a self-driving feature.

The 2,000 vehicles covered by the petition to the NHTSA received a battery management software upgrade in May in response to a potential flaw that could trigger non-crash-related fires. The petition was filed Sept. 17 by the offices of California lawyer Edward C. Chen on behalf of Tesla owners.

It said the software update was believed to have reduced the driving range of the affected vehicles by 25 miles or more per charge.

Chen said Friday that he strongly believes "and various reliable sources have indicated that this number is much larger than 2,000."

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tesla shares closed down 0.7% at $231.43 on Friday.

In August, a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in California on behalf of a Tesla owner by Chen claimed that Tesla knew some vehicle batteries were defective and "pushed out software updates despite knowing that the class vehicles would suffer from loss in range and performance."

The suit alleges Tesla's aim was "to avoid providing warranty battery replacements to rightful customers."

Tesla told Reuters in August that "a very small percentage of owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles may have noticed a small reduction in range when charging to a maximum state of charge following a software update designed to improve battery longevity."

The lawsuit alleges Tesla placed a software-induced limitation on battery charging and other changes that make batteries charge more slowly. It also cites more than a dozen reports of Tesla's vehicles catching fire over the past six years.

Tesla has not yet responded to the lawsuit in court.

After a Model S caught fire in Hong Kong, Tesla said it was revising charge and thermal management settings on Model S and X vehicles via an over-the-air software update out of an "overabundance" of caution. The goal was “to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity,” it said.

Tesla later said it planned to improve the software update after some owners complained.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the NHTSA are investigating several battery fires in Tesla vehicles. The NHTSA has previously investigated other battery and charging system issues with Tesla vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio, Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/05INSTANT VIEW : U.S. September payrolls lower than expected, jobless rate drops
RE
10/05U.S. agency reviews whether 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
RE
10/05Australia's former central bank head warns of limited power of rate cuts - paper
RE
10/05Correction to Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed in August
DJ
10/05Capital spending outlook another worry ahead of earnings
RE
10/05'Goldilocks' jobs data propels Wall St. to best day since August
RE
10/05Oil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
10/05Sacklers reaped up to $13 billion from OxyContin maker, U.S. states say
RE
10/05As Fed policymakers comb data, few decisive signals on outlook
RE
10/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New railway to streamline coal delivery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews whether 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about the delisting of it..
4FARFETCH LIMITED : FARFETCH Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In..
5RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group