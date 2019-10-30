Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. agrees 1MDB recovery deal with Malaysian Jho Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:58pm EDT
A general view of The Exchange 106 in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has reached a settlement deal with financier Jho Low to recover almost $1 billion that was misappropriated from Malaysian investment fund 1MDB.

Low faced charges in the United States and Malaysia over his alleged central role in the scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The deal does not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and is not tied to the criminal action against Low.

"I am very pleased to confirm that a landmark comprehensive, global settlement has been reached with the United States government," Low said in an emailed statement.

The Malaysian government, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank have all been caught up in the probes into misappropriated funds. Goldman said earlier this month it was cooperating with the Justice Department and other government and regulatory investigations.

"The firm is also engaged in discussions with certain government and regulatory authorities with respect to potential resolution of their investigations," the bank said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Oct. 15.

Malaysian and U.S. investigators have said at least $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by Low and other high-level officials of the fund and their associates.

Last year, Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman over its role as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB. Prosecutors in August filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors at its units.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Tom Brown & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.84% 215.81 Delayed Quote.30.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:34pUK consumer sentiment returns to joint-weakest since 2013 - GfK
RE
08:33pChile's APEC cancellation raises new hurdle for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
08:32pWeakening demand hits UK car production in September
RE
08:32pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Statement from the Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria
PU
08:24pThe Federal Reserve is waiting for a U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal too
RE
08:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Hong Kong's central bank cuts interest rate after Fed move
RE
08:16pBritish Consumers Worry About Their Wallets as Brexit Uncertainty Lingers
DJ
07:58pU.S. agrees 1MDB recovery deal with Malaysian Jho Low
RE
07:57pIFT INSTITUTE OF FOOD TECHNOLOGISTS : USDA establishes domestic hemp production program
PU
07:52pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Feds urges 'going the extra mile' with biosecurity pledge
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
4SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : Samsung Elec upbeat on chip outlook as third quarter profit falls 56%
5ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group