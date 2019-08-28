Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. agriculture secretary says Trump will announce way to boost biofuel demand soon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Corn is loaded into a truck at a farm in Tiskilwa, Illinois

WASHINGTON/DECATUR, Ill. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a plan to boost demand for biofuels within weeks, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday, as the administration seeks to assuage farmers angered by its expanded use of waivers freeing refineries from their obligation to blend ethanol into the fuel supply.

The Trump administration has scrambled Cabinet members for several weeks now to churn out a plan that would quell the uproar among American farmers, who say the biofuel waivers granted by the Environmental Protection Agency to small refining facilities undermine demand for the corn-based fuel. The EPA announced this month a decision to grant 31 biofuel waivers to small oil refineries facing financial hardship.

"That is really something the president is working very hard on. I think he wants to deliver that news himself," Perdue told an audience at the Illinois Farm Progress Show. "If you're asking when that can be announced, I think over the next couple of weeks. They're trying to work on the president's schedule. I think he'd like to come out here and face the community and deliver the news himself," Perdue said.

The Trump administration has also been fielding criticism from farmers for its trade war with China, which has cut off key markets for agricultural products.

Trump called in to the farm event in Illinois when Perdue was speaking at a different session and told farmers that instead of doing a "quick deal" with China, he wanted to continue with his tough approach to make a comprehensive deal. He did not make any comments about biofuel policy in that call.

Last week Trump tasked Perdue, EPA chief Andrew Wheeler and a few White House advisers to come up with a solution that would boost biofuel demand in the wake of the EPA waiver decision. Among the proposals circulated was to ramp up biofuel blending quotas slightly, but there has been disagreement over when to apply the increase, sources said.

Lawmakers from farm states, ethanol and biodiesel groups and corn farmers have been pushing the administration to take immediate steps to force the refining industry to make up for the gallons exempted under the waiver program. If successful, refineries that did not secure waivers could be forced to blend up to an additional 1 billion gallons to make up for the exempted volumes.

The tug of war between the rival oil and corn industries is a growing headache for Trump, who must appease both constituencies as he eyes re-election in 2020. Throughout his successful 2016 campaign Trump championed ethanol but also courted the oil industry.

American farmers have also borne the brunt of Trump's trade war with China, though he has rolled out around $30 billion in aid packages to offset their losses.

'ANOTHER HIT'

The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard requires refiners to blend 15 billion gallons of ethanol into their gasoline each year, or buy credits from those that do.

Small refining facilities can seek exemptions from the RFS if they believe the requirement will do them financial harm, but Trump's EPA has vastly expanded the waiver program and has provided waivers to facilities owned by big profitable companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron.

The expansion of the program has infuriated the ethanol industry, which has endured several plant closings and production cuts in recent months due to low margins.

"The waivers are reducing demand for biofuels and decreasing the value of our crop," said Matt Frostic, president of the Michigan Corn Growers Association. "After six consecutive years of depressed commodity prices, on top of a challenging growing season, farmers can’t afford to take another hit."

Calling the EPA's decision to grant another 31 waivers "unfortunate", Perdue said the U.S. Department of Agriculture had presented proposals to Trump to ease the impact on farmers that focused on demand. They included strengthening infrastructure to allow more widespread use of E15, a higher-ethanol blend of gasoline, he said.

The oil industry rejects farmers' arguments that waivers hurt ethanol demand, and has said it would oppose any efforts to boost biofuel mandates or expand the use of E15.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Decatur, Illinois; Additional reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Matthew Lewis and Andrea Ricci)

By Humeyra Pamuk and Rajesh Kumar Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.00% 1.295 End-of-day quote.2.45%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.42% 357 End-of-day quote.-4.40%
ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.24% 68400 Delayed Quote.-32.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.85% 60.44 Delayed Quote.7.85%
OIL REFINERIES LTD 0.86% 176.5 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA -0.39% 205.75 End-of-day quote.2.14%
WTI 0.63% 55.9 Delayed Quote.17.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pWall Street climbs on energy, financials boost
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pFed's Barkin Not Convinced Low Inflation Calls for Rate Cut
DJ
04:03pTSX rises 0.54 percent to 16,271.65
RE
04:02pU.S. agriculture secretary says Trump will announce way to boost biofuel demand soon
RE
03:53pDollar inches up as recession fears persist
RE
03:27pFitbit unveils Versa 2 smartwatch with Amazon Alexa
RE
03:16pOil prices gain nearly 2% after drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : COLLINS AEROSPACE : to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the ..
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group