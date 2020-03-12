Log in
U.S. airlines capping fares from Europe as Americans seek flights home

03/12/2020 | 08:26pm EDT

American Airlines Inc, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said they were capping fares for U.S.-bound flights from Europe as U.S. citizens flock to European airports trying to return home after new air travel restrictions ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Delta also said it would suspend eight U.S. flights to Europe on Friday and "continues to evaluate additional schedule adjustments based on customer demand."

Additional Delta flights were likely to be cut after Sunday, airline officials said.

Trump on Wednesday night said he was "suspending all travel from Europe" at midnight Friday, prompting panic among some Americans and reports of some people paying exorbitant air fares to get on crowded planes.

The White House later said Trump's policy did not prevent Americans from traveling from Europe and bars only most non-U.S. residents from flying to the United States if they have been in the EU within the last 14 days.

Delta, United and American are waiving charges for changes in European travel as a result of the U.S. announcement.

U.S. airlines made clear they will not suspend service to Europe.

United said it would continue to fly its regular schedule from Europe to the United States through March 19. It then expected "to fly daily to Zurich, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester and Edinburgh, maintain multiple flights to Frankfurt and Munich, and operate 18 daily flights to and from London, three to Dublin and less than daily service to Lisbon, all while continuing to monitor demand," the airline said.

American said it capped main cabin fares from Europe at a maximum of 799 euros, with a similar amount for flights from the UK. Fares from the United States have been capped at $1,000. These fares include taxes and fees that are typically around $250 to $300 on transatlantic routes.

The airline added it was also "offering reasonably priced fares for our premium cabins on our trans-Atlantic routes." The one-way fares are applicable through March 24, American said.

Delta and United also both said they would cap fees on European flights but did not disclose at what amount.

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -17.28% 13.45 Delayed Quote.-43.31%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -24.85% 37.08 Delayed Quote.-43.99%
