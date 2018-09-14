Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. airlines, officials grapple with looming pilot shortfall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:57am CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Airlines, government agencies and academic institutions must work together to address a potential future shortfall of commercial and military pilots and other aviation employees in the coming years, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

"We have a diminishing supply of qualified pilots, mechanics, and technicians," acting Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Dan Elwell said at its forum on the aviation workforce on Thursday at National Airport.

"There needs to be a common understanding of the gravity and urgency of this situation," he added.

Elwell said the number of U.S. private pilots with active certificates decreased by 27 percent and the number of commercial pilots fell by 21 percent over the last decade.

Boeing Co projects North America will need 127,000 new pilots by 2037 and has forecast a need for 754,000 new aircraft technicians over the next two decades.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao noted that worldwide, air passengers are expected to nearly double from 4 billion in 2017 to 7.8 billion by 2036.

"The bottom line is that the available pool of pilots is shrinking," Chao said on Thursday. "It is incumbent on all of us to find solutions."

Congress must reauthorize the FAA by Sept. 30 or again temporarily extend its authority.

One contentious issue has been training requirements for pilots, and whether certain simulated training hours can be counted to help speed training, which is opposed by some safety advocates.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said at the forum that beyond industry demand for pilots, the military also needs more pilots. She said the Air Force was 2,000 pilots short of staffing needs, including 1,300 fighter pilots.

"We have to be in it together because if we continue to try to cannibalize off each other we will never solve the core problem, which is a national shortage of aviation professionals," Wilson said.

There are other issues for pilot training. "College aviation programs don’t have enough instructors to teach new students, because they’re taking jobs with the airlines as soon as they log enough time (in the air)," Elwell said.

United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz told reporters at a separate forum on Wednesday that the government could help fund pilot training.

But passengers should not be panicked. "There are plenty of pilots today. There will be plenty of pilots in the future, but we have to be careful about the pipeline down the line," Munoz said.

Pilot jobs are not threatened by automation, officials said.

American Airlines Group Inc Chief Executive Doug Parker downplayed the idea of pilotless airplanes in the next 20 years.

Autonomous planes are "certainly not anything American is working on or trying to make happen," Parker said on Wednesday.

But an American Airlines President Robert Isom said on Thursday that 75 percent of its pilots will retire over the next 15 years, including 8,000 over the next decade. U.S. airline pilots are required by law to retire by the age of 65.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 0.56% 39.48 Delayed Quote.-24.54%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.58% 355.46 Delayed Quote.17.07%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 2.03% 89.58 Delayed Quote.30.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40aVERITONE : Shares Slide Despite Narrower Q2 Loss
AQ
01:40aSKY LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Skechers USA, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – SKX
BU
01:38aKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : attains Milestone 1 under Glioblast Purchase Agreement
PU
01:38aALTURA MINING : Lithium Project Operations and Shipping Update
PU
01:37aCVSI NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds CV Sciences, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Suit – CVSI
BU
01:36aLOGM ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. – LOGM
GL
01:34aAT&T : VR highlights distracted driving dangers
AQ
01:33aSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
01:31aTILRAY : Rises Following German Exports Approval
AQ
01:28aATCO : Canadian Utilities Explores Strategic Alternatives for Its Canadian Generation Business September 13, 2018 » PDF » HTML
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Emulsions Price Increases in Europe
5L BRANDS : L Brands Takes Action to Increase Shareholder Value – Announces 2019 Closure of Henri Bendel ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.