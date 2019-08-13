U.S. and Britain discuss trade deal that could take effect on November 1

The official also said visiting U.S. national security adviser John Bolton and British trade minister Liz Truss had discussed the possibility of the two countries' leaders signing a road map declaration toward a trade deal at this month's G7 summit meeting in France.

The official told reporters that Bolton and British finance minister Sajid Javid had discussed the possibility of a temporary trade agreement that covered all sectors and could last for something like six months.

During his two-day London visit, Bolton told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that President Donald Trump wanted to see a successful British exit from the European Union on Oct. 31 and that Washington would be ready to work fast on a U.S.-UK free trade agreement.

Bolton, who has now left Britain, was seeking an improved U.S.-British relationship with Johnson after sometimes tense ties between Trump and Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May.

