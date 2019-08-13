Log in
U.S. and Britain discuss trade deal that could take effect on November 1

08/13/2019 | 01:44pm EDT
Containers are seen at the port in San Pedro, California

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the United States are discussing a partial trade accord that could take effect on Nov. 1, the day after Britain is due to leave the European Union, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

The official also said visiting U.S. national security adviser John Bolton and British trade minister Liz Truss had discussed the possibility of the two countries' leaders signing a road map declaration toward a trade deal at this month's G7 summit meeting in France.

The official told reporters that Bolton and British finance minister Sajid Javid had discussed the possibility of a temporary trade agreement that covered all sectors and could last for something like six months.

During his two-day London visit, Bolton told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that President Donald Trump wanted to see a successful British exit from the European Union on Oct. 31 and that Washington would be ready to work fast on a U.S.-UK free trade agreement.

Bolton, who has now left Britain, was seeking an improved U.S.-British relationship with Johnson after sometimes tense ties between Trump and Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams)

