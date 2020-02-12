U.S. and Canada Market: Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for Reefer Exports

Thursday, February 13, 2020
Please be informed that APL will implement Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) based on the following scope.
Effective date: 12 March 2020
Origin: U.S. and Canada
Destination: Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and China
Goods: Reefer
Quantum: USD2000 per Reefer container (20'RH & 40'RH)
The associated basic freights are available here. Bunker related surcharges, Terminal Handling Charges (Origin and/or Destination), Peak Season Surcharge and similar charges, Safety and Security related Surcharges are accessible here. Other charges such as contingency and local charges may also apply. All out ports will be subjected to add-ons.
