U.S. and Canada Reach Nafta Deal

By Vivian Salama

The U.S. and Canada were preparing to announce a dramatic, last-minute deal Sunday on revising the North American Free Trade agreement, lifting a cloud of uncertainty over the quarter-century-old continental commercial bloc.

The pending agreement will allow Canada to join an accord reached in late August between the U.S. and Mexico and diminishes the prospects for President Trump to follow through on his threats either to kill Nafta outright or to break the trilateral pact into separate pieces.

The surprising Washington-Ottawa accord came just four days after Mr. Trump's trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, told Congress that the gaps between the two countries appeared too great to bridge in time to meet the U.S.-imposed Sunday deadline, and that the administration was prepared to keep moving down the path of a Mexico-only agreement.

Sunday's last-minute progress followed an intensive few days of commercial diplomacy on the sidelines of the United Nations meetings in New York, with Mexican officials scrambling to negotiate a truce between their feuding partners, and Mr. Trump's son-in-law, adviser Jared Kushner, helping to broker the deal.

The Sunday talks culminated more than 13 months of on-again,-off-again negotiations among the three nations seeking to overhaul the trade accord Mr. Trump regularly called "a disaster" for U.S. workers and manufacturers.

After U.S. officials grew frustrated over the summer with what they considered Canadian intransigence, they focused on reaching an agreement first with Mexico. The two countries invited Canada to sign on by Sept. 30.

The monthend deadline was set due to a combination of factors. The Mexicans have said they preferred to have the agreement signed by departing President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose term ends Nov. 30, to avoid risking a move by his left-leaning successor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to reopen the deal.

At the same time, U.S. law requires an American president to make public the text of a trade agreement 60 days before he or she can sign it, forcing the Sunday timetable for publishing the final draft of an agreement that Messrs. Trump and Peña Nieto can both authorize.

Trump aides have said in recent days that they planned to release the Nafta text Sunday to meet that deadline -- with or without Canada.

"Either the text goes in with Mexico and the U.S., or with all three countries," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Sunday morning.

A broad coalition of Republican and Democratic members of Congress, joined by leaders from American business and labor organizations, have made clear in recent days they would be unlikely to support a revised Nafta that doesn't include Canada.

In response, Trump officials suggested they would try to find ways to finesse the procedures and deadlines to leave the door open for Ottawa to be part of a Nafta 2.0 before an agreement was submitted to Congress for consideration.

Still, leaders from all three countries appear to have concluded that it would be much better for Canada to join the agreement before the draft was made public, setting up the last-minute push.

Mexican officials said Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray had been working feverishly on the sidelines of United Nations meetings in New York last week to try to get the U.S. and Canada talking again.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland -- her country's chief Nafta negotiator -- canceled at the last minute Saturday plans to speak to the U.N. and instead focus on the trade talks. But rather than traveling to Washington for face-to-face meetings, she returned home to Ottawa, and Canadian officials have been communicating with their U.S. counterparts long distance from their capital.

A spokesman for Ms. Freeland didn't respond to a request for comment on where things stand in the talks. Trump administration officials didn't return calls seeking comment.

The biggest sticking point in the final days appeared to have been U.S. demands to open up Canada's heavily protected dairy market. The timing is particularly awkward for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as Quebec's governing Liberal Party faces a provincial election Monday. In the French-speaking province, dairy is a particularly important industry and politically explosive issue.

One person briefed on negotiations said Canada offered concessions regarding its dairy trade regime, which has earned scorn from Mr. Trump because of its high tariffs aimed at thwarting foreign competition. The Trump administration had been seeking the regime's repeal.

Another major disagreement involved a provision in the original Nafta that made it easier for Canada to challenge U.S. trade penalties imposed on its exports. The Trump administration wanted to remove that provision from the revised Nafta, but the Trudeau administration resisted.

For Canadian negotiators, another outstanding issue was their demand to win some kind of protection from new American auto tariffs, if Mr. Trump follows through on a threat to impose global car import curbs in the name of national security, according to people briefed on the negotiations.

People briefed on the talks said the Canadian government was considering whether to accept quotas on its auto exports in exchange for protections from possible future auto tariffs. Mexico came to a similar agreement last month when it negotiated a deal with the U.S.

Despite the outstanding differences, there has emerged in recent weeks a general agreement among all three countries on provisions that would, if enacted, usher in significant changes to the pact that has been in effect since 1994.

The most important involved the auto industry -- a sector that has been transformed by Nafta -- by requiring that a greater portion of an individual vehicle's components be made in North America to qualify for the bloc's tariff-free trade.

The new rules also would require a certain portion of such cars be made with high-wage workers in the U.S. or Canada, and require Mexico to bolster the rights of organized labor, in an attempt to address longstanding complaints from American unions that Nafta encouraged U.S. factories to move south of the border to take advantage of cheaper labor.

Canadian officials have said that, in general, they support the auto and labor provisions in the U.S.-Mexico deal.

All three countries also agreed to what Mr. Navarro called "a modernization component" that sets new continentwide rules for digital commerce and intellectual property, issues that were barely touched, if at all, in the original Nafta written before the internet took off.

While an agreement with Canada would be a significant breakthrough, considerable time and effort would remain before a new Nafta could take effect. A deal would require approval from legislatures in all three countries. A congressional vote in the U.S. wouldn't be likely until sometime next year, when at least one house of Congress could be under the control of Democrats hostile to any Trump initiative.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com