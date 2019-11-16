U.S. and China Had 'Constructive Discussions' on 'Core Concerns,' Chinese Commerce Ministry Says

By Chao Deng

High-level trade negotiators in the U.S. and China spoke on the phone this weekend to try to reach a limited trade deal, according to the Chinese side.

Chief Chinese trade negotiator Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday morning in Beijing, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement. The two sides spoke at the request of the U.S. and held "constructive discussions" about their concerns, it said.

The U.S. and China have yet to reach a limited trade deal, as the Chinese side resists committing to the huge amount of U.S. farm purchases that President Trump is pushing. The two sides are also at odds over whether -- and by how much -- the U.S. would agree to lift tariffs on Chinese imports.

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said Thursday the two countries are nearing a trade deal but President Trump isn't ready to sign off.

Both countries had been working toward an agreement this weekend at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile, but the gathering was canceled due to rioting in the host country. Neither the U.S. nor China has announced expectations for when a deal might be completed. The U.S. previously threatened to impose a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods in December. Canceling those tariffs has been under discussion.

