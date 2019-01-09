Log in
U.S. and EU have not agreed on scope of trade talks - Malmstrom

01/09/2019 | 09:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: EU Trade Commissioner Malmstrom attends an interview with Reuters in Geneva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union and United States have not yet agreed on the scope of their trade talks, but the EU will not include agriculture in the negotiations, its trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters on Wednesday.

Malmstrom said the EU remains willing to include all industrial goods, such as autos in trade talks.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

