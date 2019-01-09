U.S. and EU have not agreed on scope of trade talks - Malmstrom
0
01/09/2019 | 09:14am EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union and United States have not yet agreed on the scope of their trade talks, but the EU will not include agriculture in the negotiations, its trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters on Wednesday.
Malmstrom said the EU remains willing to include all industrial goods, such as autos in trade talks.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)