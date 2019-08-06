Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. appeals court voids Google 'cookie' privacy settlement that paid users nothing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday struck down Google's class-action settlement meant to resolve claims it invaded the privacy of millions of computer users by installing "cookies" in their browsers, but paying those users nothing for their troubles.

In a 3-0 decision, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said it could not tell whether the $5.5 million settlement was fair, reasonable and adequate, and said a lower court judge should revisit the case.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, had been accused of exploiting loopholes in Apple Inc's Safari and Microsoft Corp's Internet Explorer browsers to help advertisers bypass cookie blockers.

The settlement approved in February 2017 by U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware called for Google to stop using cookies for Safari browsers, and pay the $5.5 million mainly to the plaintiffs' lawyers and six groups, including some with prior Google ties, to research and promote browser privacy.

But in Tuesday's decision, Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro said the settlement raised a "red flag" and possible due process concerns because it broadly released money damages claims.

He also called the awards to the privacy groups "particularly concerning." The case was returned to the Delaware court.

Lawyers for Google and the plaintiffs, who both supported the settlement, did not respond to requests for comment.

The decision is a victory for Ted Frank, the litigation director at the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and prominent critic of many class-action settlements.

Frank said the money awarded to the privacy groups, under a legal doctrine known as "cy pres," should have gone to class members like himself. He drew support from a bipartisan group of 13 state attorneys general led by Arizona's Mark Brnovich.

Cy pres, meaning "as near as possible," is sometimes used in settlements covering large numbers of class members who might otherwise stand to receive only tiny amounts.

Google has faced this issue before, suffering a setback in March when the U.S. Supreme Court questioned the legitimacy of a separate $8.5 million privacy settlement involving cy pres.

Ambro noted that Chief Justice John Roberts has expressed concerns about cy pres, and said many federal courts view cy pres awards with "skepticism" because they could prompt class counsel to put their own interests ahead of their clients'.

Google agreed in 2012 and 2013 to pay $39.5 million to settle federal and state charges that it secretly tracked Safari users' internet use. It did not admit wrongdoing.

The case is In re: Google Inc Cookie Placement Consumer Privacy Litigation, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 17-1480.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jonathan Stempel

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.41% 1171.08 Delayed Quote.10.51%
APPLE 1.89% 197 Delayed Quote.24.89%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.88% 134.69 Delayed Quote.30.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New lending to households rises 1.3 percent (Media Release)
PU
09:49pSouth Korea policymakers say will curb any herd behaviour, won't rule out more rate cuts
RE
09:48pBOJ flagged need to discuss ideas on easing, meeting summary shows
RE
09:48pTwitter says it may have used user data for ads without permission
RE
09:47pNew York retail icon Barneys files for bankruptcy
RE
09:37pU.S. appeals court voids Google 'cookie' privacy settlement that paid users nothing
RE
09:36pU.S. FDA says some data testing Novartis' $2 million gene therapy was manipulated
RE
09:30pOil prices drop as U.S.-China trade dispute stokes demand worries
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
2PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4RUBICON MINERALS CORP. : RUBICON MINERALS : Announces the Filing of its Second Quarter 2019 Results
5PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV : Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group