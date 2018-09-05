Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. arbitration court can rule on Vattenfall's German nuclear claim - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 01:39am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Vattenfall logo is seen on its headquaters in Stockholm

BERLIN (Reuters) - A U.S. arbitration court has rejected a German government petition that said the panel had no right to rule on a damages claim by Sweden's Vattenfall [VATN.UL] over a decision to pull out of nuclear power, a newspaper reported.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said the decision by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) could open the way for Vattenfall to receive billions of euros in compensation.

Vattenfall said the court's decision confirmed its position in the dispute. The German Economy Ministry said it was aware of the court's decision and would examine it.

The company is seeking 4.7 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in damages over a decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to phase out nuclear power following the 2011 disaster at Japan's Fukushima plant.

Utilities E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall sued the German government, saying the decision to close all nuclear plants by 2022 amounted to expropriation.

Germany's highest court ruled in 2016 that utility companies were allowed to seek limited damages from the government over the hastening of nuclear plant shutdowns.

Vattenfall first turned to the ICSID in 2012 by filing a complaint against the German state. Germany sought in a letter to the arbitration panel in April to have the case thrown out.

Berlin cited a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) on a similar case where arbitration from a court outside the European Union in relation to a case between a company and a member state was found to be invalid.

The ECJ found that an award of damages in 2012 to Dutch insurer Achmea from Slovakia under a bilateral investment treaty inherited from former Czechoslovakia breached EU law.

"We have always stressed that the Achmea judgment had no bearing on the case between Vattenfall AB and the Federal Republic of Germany, and we see that our position has been confirmed," the company said.

($1 = 0.8639 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Jane Merriman and Edmund Blair)

Stocks treated in this article : RWE, E.ON
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON -1.57% 9.056 Delayed Quote.1.53%
RWE -0.96% 21.7 Delayed Quote.28.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aCATAALLIANCE CANADIAN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY ALLIAN : Seeking Input for Pre Federal Election Recommendations to All Parties (Finance & CRA focus)
PU
02:07aJD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
RE
02:07aARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION : Media Advisory - Arkansas School Safety Commission School Visits and Commission Meeting
PU
02:00aFormFree’s Louann Bernstone Receives HW Insiders Award from HousingWire
SE
01:58aLATEST MARKET RESEARCH REPORT ON MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MARKET 2023 : Analysis by Grades & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions & Market : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Monoethylene Glycol Market by grades (polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade and low conductivity grade), applications (polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia
AQ
01:53aCrisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month
RE
01:52aArgentina's Dujovne hopes for IMF vote on new funding this month
RE
01:49aUnited States top, Britain second in financial activity -think-tank
RE
01:47aSCOTT PETERS : Rep. Peters Reflects on Congressional Delegation Travel
PU
01:47aOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : and other Multilaterals will Collaborate to Support Lima's Summit of the Americas Pact against Corruption
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Air Baltic CEO says on track for A220 deliveries, as delays ease
4KELLOGG : KELLOGG : CDC reports 30 more cases of illnesses linked to Kellogg's tainted cereal
5Crisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.