Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 12:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn attends a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut

By Nate Raymond and David Shepardson

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former Special Forces soldier and another man wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor, 59, and his son, Peter Taylor, 27, helped Ghosn last year flee to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan over alleged financial wrongdoing.

Japan in January issued arrest warrants for both men along with a third, George-Antoine Zayek, in connection with facilitating the Dec. 29, 2019 escape. The Taylors are scheduled to appear by video conference before a federal judge later on Wednesday.

A lawyer for both Taylors did not immediately comment.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, while he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

U.S. legal papers recount the details of Ghosn's escape including his departure from Japan hidden in a large black box aboard a private jet.

The Japanese embassy in Washington and Nissan did not immediately comment. A representative for Ghosn declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to order both men detained. "The very offense for which Michael Taylor is charged in Japan demonstrates his aptitude for hatching escape plans on a grand scale and his blatant disrespect for bond conditions," they said in a court filing.

Earlier this month, Turkish prosecutors prepared an indictment charging seven people, including four pilots, over Ghosn's escape via Istanbul to Beirut.

U.S. law enforcement learned Peter Taylor had booked a flight from Boston to Beirut departing Wednesday with a layover in London. He was arrested as was Michael Taylor in Harvard, Massachusetts.

In September, Nissan and Ghosn settled U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) claims over false financial disclosures related to Ghosn's compensation.

The SEC said in total Nissan in its financial disclosures omitted more than $140 million to be paid to Ghosn in retirement -- a sum that ultimately was not paid. Nissan paid $15 million and Ghosn $1 million to resolve the investigation. Ghosn also agreed to a 10-year ban from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded U.S. company.

The SEC also said Ghosn engaged in a scheme to conceal more than $90 million of compensation. Nissan sued Ghosn in February seeking about $90 million.

The SEC said beginning in 2004 Nissan's board delegated to Ghosn the authority to set individual director and executive compensation levels, including his own. "Ghosn and his subordinates, including Kelly, crafted various ways to structure payment of the undisclosed compensation after Ghosn's retirement," the agency added.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Steve Orlofsky and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. -0.80% 61.7 End-of-day quote.-25.84%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.01% 381 End-of-day quote.-40.10%
RENAULT 6.16% 17.98 Real-time Quote.-59.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pGERMANY'S MERKEL : Poorest countries need more help in addition to debt moratorium
RE
01:19pPRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC : COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund continues with ITUKAMA brand name
PU
01:16pU.S. workplace safety agency steps up COVID-19 inspections
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10p'IT'S UP TO US' : how Merkel and Macron revived EU solidarity
RE
01:09pOil gains, stocks rally on renewed recovery hopes
RE
01:07pOil gains, stocks rally on renewed recovery hopes
RE
01:04pCould ratification process be iceberg that sinks EU recovery plan?
RE
12:56pWorld Bank names financial crisis expert Reinhart as chief economist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group