Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. asks judge to give final approval to settlement with CVS to buy Aetna

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:13pm EST
Logos of CVS and Aetna are displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department formally asked a judge on Monday to approve its deal to allow CVS Health Corp to merge with insurer Aetna.

Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia scolded the government and parties late last year for closing the $69 billion dollar merger before the consent order was approved by the court. In response, CVS offered to halt some integration of the two companies.

With the government's request for final approval of the merger, Leon may sign off on the deal with no further ado or may decide to hold a hearing to allow critics to raise their concerns, said Andre Barlow of the law firm Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC, an antitrust expert who has been following the case.

The Justice Department approved the merger of CVS, a U.S. pharmacy chain and benefits manager, and Aetna in October on condition that Aetna sell its Medicare prescription drug plan business to WellCare Health Plans Inc. Both deals have closed.

CVS declined comment for this story.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall as investors await more trade talk details
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:51pOil dips after Trump calls on OPEC to ease high prices
RE
10:48pAsian shares fall from five-month highs, pound jumps on Brexit delay hopes
RE
10:42pSterling up on report UK's May to delay Brexit date, yen firms
RE
10:38pHong Kong's fourth-quarter growth seen weakest in three years on export, spending slowdown
RE
10:38pFITCH : Rates Zhaojin Mining's Proposed USD Notes 'BB(EXP)'
PU
10:34pAsian shares fall from five-month highs, pound jumps on Brexit delay hopes
RE
10:23pChina's iron ore futures dip as supply worries ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2Tesla's Musk risks contempt charge as SEC argues tweets violate deal
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Asset Sales Bode Well for Balance Sheet
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TARGETS GLOBAL SALES OF T-X TRAINING JET AFTER U.S. CONTRACT WIN: executive
5ETSY INC : ETSY : After Giving Up On All That Hippie Do-Gooder Nonsense, Etsy Stock Is A Papier-Mâché Rocket O..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.