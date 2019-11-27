Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:51pm EST

The Trump administration assured U.S. banks on Wednesday that they can temporarily process U.S. dollar transactions on a Dalian unit of China's biggest shipping company COSCO that Washington had imposed sanctions on over suspicions it transported oil from Iran.

The United States' sanctions on Sept. 25 pushed global freight costs to record highs and added millions of dollars in costs to many voyages.

David Peyman, a U.S. State Department official on sanctions, said this month that the ships were the "key artery" for evading U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports and that if the behaviour did not change the administration would look to aggressively and fully enforce U.S. sanctions.

China is the world's largest importer of Iranian oil despite sanctions that U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally reimposed on Tehran last year over its nuclear programme. Trump hopes the sanctions will also limit Tehran's ballistic missile programme and influence across the Middle East. Tehran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, said on Wednesday in guidance to sanctions watchers known as "frequently asked questions" it would not expect U.S. financial institutions "to conduct additional due diligence beyond the information collected in the ordinary course of processing such transactions." The guidance assured banks such deals are permitted through Dec. 20, a wind-down period that Treasury allowed in a temporary waiver issued in October.

Daniel Pilarski, a partner and sanctions expert at the Watson Farley & Williams law firm, said that the point of the guidance was to allow U.S. banks to assume that unless they have knowledge or reason to know that transactions are outside what was allowed in the department's waiver, they can continue to process dollar payments through Dec. 20.

"It's not perfect, but it gives a fairly broad latitude to permit almost any U.S. dollar transactions involving COSCO Dalian," Pilarksi said.

It is not known yet whether the Treasury Department will renew the waiver to go beyond Dec. 20.

China's imports of oil from Iran in October were stable from the previous month, Chinese customs data showed this week. Imports from Iran remained stable at 532,790 tonnes in October, just below 538,878 tonnes in September, despite persistent tensions between Washington and Tehran.

By Timothy Gardner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.72% 63 Delayed Quote.17.69%
WTI -0.36% 58.05 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : The Wall Street Journal and Barron's Quote Clete Willems on Prospects for Limited US-China Trade Deal, Likelihood of New Tariffs
PU
02:58pU.S. economy picks up in third-quarter; data surprise on the upside
RE
02:54pU.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions
RE
02:53pSaudi Aramco IPO's retail offer fully covered with $8.7 billion in orders - lead manager
RE
02:53pCBD &NDASH; CONVENTION ON BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY : A new guide now available, Addressing Gender Issues and Actions in Biodiversity Objectives, provides biodiversity professionals concrete ideas and actions for progress in their work towards achieving gender and biodiversity objectives, goals and targets.
PU
02:51pU.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions
RE
02:44pTrading startup Robinhood withdraws bank charter application
RE
02:37pItaly says ESM reform can't be changed, League threatens to sue PM
RE
02:37pBoeing 777X fuselage split during September stress test
RE
02:35pBoeing 777X fuselage split during September stress test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5AMP LIMITED : Five years of Australian finance scandals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group