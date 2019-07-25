Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. attorney general, state officials discuss big tech firms' effect on competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 09:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon Apple Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight state attorneys general met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday to discuss the effect of big tech companies on competition, and various antitrust actions are being reviewed, the Texas attorney general's office said in a statement.

The bipartisan group held discussions centered on "big tech companies stifling competition on the internet," the statement said. The other participants were not named, although four other states have been identified as having attended.

"It was a productive meeting and we’re considering a range of possible antitrust actions against such companies," the statement said.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it was opening a broad investigation of major digital technology firms. While it did not identify them the agency appeared to reference Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc, and potentially Apple Inc.

New York's attorney general, Letitia James, sent a representative to the Thursday meeting, and Florida was also present, according to a spokeswoman. Mississippi was at the meeting, a source said privately, and Politico reported that an official from Louisiana was there.

In June, Reuters reported the Trump administration was gearing up to investigate whether Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google misuse their massive market power, setting up what could be an unprecedented, wide-ranging probe of some of the world’s largest companies.

The big tech firms have gone from being the darlings of Washington to having few friends.

In addition to pressure from Republicans in the Trump administration, Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, has said that Amazon, Facebook and Google should be forced to divest companies they have purchased. Other progressives agree with her.

In a recent congressional hearing, an Amazon executive was asked about allegations that the world's largest online retailer competed against its own sellers; Apple was asked about its clout in the market for apps and in-app purchases; Facebook was asked about a rapidly changing privacy policy; and Google over whether its rivals are demoted in search results.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by Sheila Dang; editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57pSoftBank Group announces new $108 billion Vision Fund, broadens investor base
RE
09:55pSoftBank Group announces new $108 billion Vision Fund, broadens investor base
RE
09:53pChina suspects FedEx broke law by declining Huawei shipments - media
RE
09:21pU.S. to pay farmers up to $16 billion for trade war losses, South to benefit
RE
09:20pTIM COOK : Apple pays $1 billion for Intel unit in push for chip independence
RE
09:19pU.S. attorney general, state officials discuss big tech firms' effect on competition
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15pCalifornia, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
RE
09:13pOil drops after poll points to slower global growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
3Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group