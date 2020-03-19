Log in
U.S. aviation industry calls for immediate grants, loans to ensure survival

03/19/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
Air travelers grab carry-on luggage behind rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight from New York to San Francisco

The leading U.S. airline trade group and dozens of other U.S. aviation industry trade groups on Thursday called for immediate grants, unsecured loans and limited tax measures to ensure the industry's ability to survive the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders, Airlines for America and the other groups urged the Trump administration and Congress to act as quickly as possible to address the debilitating impact of the pandemic and protect the 11 million jobs associated with the industry.

It said the downturn in demand for commercial air transportation and shipping related to the virus was vast, and the crisis did not appear to have an end in sight.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

