Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 06:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flight attendants photograph a plane landing in Washington during the coronavirus crisis

By David Shepardson

The ongoing U.S. travel crisis is causing thousands of job cuts as the aviation sector waits for passengers to return to the skies but braces for years of lower demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. airlines are slashing hundreds of thousands of flights, cutting schedules by 80% or more through at least June and parking thousands of jets as demand for tickets has plunged by about 95%. Airlines are requiring facial coverings and implementing new cleaning procedures to try to convince passengers it is safe to fly again, but also fear the weakened economy may further drag down demand.

Late Friday, Spirit AeroSystems said that in response to lower production rates from Boeing Co and Airbus SE it would layoff 1,450 workers in Kansas.

"This sudden drop in air travel has forced our customers to adjust to lower demand from airlines, many of which are seeking to defer or cancel airplane orders," Spirit AeroSystems Chief Executive Tom Gentile told employees in an email seen by Reuters. "All indications right now tell us this lower demand for new commercial airplanes is likely to last for several years."

On Wednesday, Boeing Co announced it would cut some production rates and eliminate about 16,000 jobs worldwide, or 10% of its workforce by year end.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said he expects it will "take two to three years for travel to return to 2019 levels and it will be a few years beyond that for the industry to return to long-term growth trends." The cuts in some areas, such as commercial airplanes, will be more than 15%, Boeing said.

Delta Air Lines Inc said last week it does not expect air travel to recover for two or three years. More than 37,000 Delta employees have volunteered to take unpaid leave lasting from one month to a year.

American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the airline will be "smaller than we intended to be certainly into 2021."

Labor union SEIU said Thursday at least 13,000 union members at airports have been laid off and another 1,000 layoffs are planned. The U.S. Treasury has not yet awarded $3 billion in payroll assistance cash grants approved by Congress for airport contractors such as baggage handlers and airplane caterers.

U.S. airlines last month collectively were awarded $25 billion in Treasury cash grants but as a condition must not fire workers or reduce through Sept. 30.

Numerous airlines have warned that without a dramatic turnaround in passenger numbers they will be forced to make new significant cuts before year end.

JPMorgan Chase said in a research note on Friday that "October 1st is likely to emerge as one of the darkest days in history for airline labor" -- though it noted that Congress could opt to extend additional assistance.

United Airlines is reducing working hours by 25% for 15,000 employees starting May 24, drawing criticism from an employee union and some U.S. lawmakers who contend that the move violates the terms of the $5 billion payroll assistance United is receiving from the Treasury.

"The taxpayers of this country have offered a generous bailout to your company and you should, in turn, honor this trust by keeping the promises you made to those you employ," Republican Senator Josh Hawley wrote United on Friday.

United declined to comment on Hawley's letter on Saturday but its chief operations officer Greg Hart told employees in an email on Friday that the reduction in hours does not violate the terms of the government assistance.

He said United is "making similar changes for our management personnel" and that those changes will be announced on Monday.

Last month, General Electric Co said it was furloughing 50% of workers in U.S. engine assembly and component manufacturing operations, a move that impacted thousands of employees. That followed the 2,600 U.S. job cuts announced in March by GE's aviation unit, which makes engines for Boeing and Airbus.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.87% 57.88 Real-time Quote.-55.64%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -11.41% 10.64 Delayed Quote.-62.90%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -10.01% 26.62 Delayed Quote.-69.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:30pFsis issues public health alert for chicken noodle soup products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen
GL
06:25pU.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown
RE
05:57pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Uncertainty
DJ
05:01pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett to Offer Perspective on the Economy During Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
04:56pTESLA : applies to become UK electricity provider - The Telegraph
RE
04:22pLAGARDÈRE SCA :  Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 May 2020
BU
03:29pLAGARDERE : Letter to shareholders
PU
03:16pI ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of Intelsat S.A. to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses - I
PR
02:57pTEXTAINER : Announces Date for the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
02:19p3M : Did You Acquire 3M (MMM) Before February 9, 2017? Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of 3M; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Majority of EU states back suspension of air travel refunds, France says
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : posts nearly $50B loss after COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group