U.S. bank regulator reprimands Japan's MUFG over money-laundering lapses

The Tokyo-based bank did not accept or deny the charges dating back to 2016. The bank has agreed "to take comprehensive corrective actions to improve their...compliance program," the OCC said in a statement.

MUFG Bank said in a statement on Friday it has made investments to complete the OCC's remediation, including the establishment of a division to oversee all global financial crimes compliance.

