Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. banks battle technology issues in race for $310 billion in new small-business aid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington

U.S. bankers racing to grab $310 billion (248.28 billion pounds) in fresh small-business aid worked through the night on Tuesday, with many battling ongoing technology problems created by 11th hour changes to the first-come-first-served programme, multiple bankers said.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) reopened its Paycheck Protection Program on Monday, allowing lenders to resume processing loan applications from small businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus shutdown.

The flood of new applications, combined with changes to the SBA loan submission process made on Sunday, caused technology problems for many banks using the SBA's ?E-Tran? processing website, which was not designed to handle so much traffic.

"Banks of all sizes worked through the night to process #PPP loans with little success," Rob Nichols, chief executive of the American Bankers Association, the country?s largest bank trade group, said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business on Tuesday: "We did have systems issues yesterday; we had the SBA team working through the night. I think we've corrected a lot of those issues today."

Banks were sitting on hundreds of thousands of backlogged loan applications after the first $349 billion round of funding released on April 3 was exhausted in less than two weeks.

To ease the strain on its system and ensure fair access, the SBA restricted the number of applications banks could submit to E-Tran to 350 per hour, causing the system to time-out once that limit was hit.

But bankers said they were repeatedly kicked out of E-Tran before they had got near that limit, adding they believed the system was simply overloaded. Some banks had as many as 500 staff working through the small hours in the hopes the system would be less strained, but they still experienced problems.

"I have been trying to access E-Tran since 10:30 yesterday. I have not had a connection for longer than a couple minutes. This is not the result of pacing. This is the result of a system that isn?t working," Maria Amoruso, an executive at NexTier Bank in the Pittsburgh area, said in a post on Twitter.

The SBA said it has been dealing with unprecedented traffic and has been working around the clock to address the issues.

Created as part of a $2.3 trillion congressional economic relief package, the programme allows small businesses hurt by the epidemic to apply for government-guaranteed, forgivable loans with participating banks.

In the rush to get cash to struggling businesses, the SBA and the U.S. Treasury have been writing the programme's rules on the fly, causing paperwork confusion and ongoing technology challenges for lenders.

"I?m not sure how round 2 of PPP could have been more poorly executed than round one but we lived it today!" tweeted Noah W. Wilcox, chief executive of Grand Rapids State Bank.

By Michelle Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pSPECIAL REPORT : Cyber-intel firms pitch governments on spy tools to trace coronavirus
RE
12:22pU.S. consumer confidence, exports sink amid coronavirus disruptions
RE
12:20pPoland expects its economy to shrink 3.4% in 2020, finance ministry says
RE
12:14pWorld has 'historic' opportunity for green tech boost, says global watchdog
RE
12:11pForget 2020, stock market optimists look at 2021 for buy signals
RE
12:08pCanada province hit worst by coronavirus preps restart plans, Trudeau cautious
RE
12:06pS&P 500, Nasdaq retreat as pandemic damage mounts
RE
12:04pU.S. banks battle technology issues in race for $310 billion in new small-business aid
RE
11:57aLaunch of African free trade deal postponed due to coronavirus, official says
RE
11:56aSmall U.S. businesses hope second time's the charm for emergency aid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
4EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Launches Region in Italy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group