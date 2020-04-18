Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. banks seek term changes as Fed finalises Main Street Lending Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 03:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Federal Reserve

U.S. banks are pushing the Federal Reserve to change the terms of a $600 billion (479.7 billion pounds) lending program for small and medium-sized businesses, including reducing minimum loan sizes and allowing more flexibility on underlying reference rates, industry groups said.

Over the past few days, Washington-based bank groups have given the Fed feedback on the terms of the Main Street Lending Program designed to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The program was unveiled on April 9 and is due to launch in coming weeks.

As part of that program, banks will make loans to eligible small and medium-sized businesses and the Fed will then purchase 95% of the loan via a special-purpose vehicle. The Fed asked for public input and has said it may change the terms if necessary.

Making the program workable for lenders is critical to getting federal funds into the real economy quickly, but the terms of that and other assistance schemes are under growing scrutiny amid worries insufficient conditions are being placed on borrowers and that banks may dish out the funds unevenly.

On Friday, Reuters reported that some funds from a separate program to cover small businesses' payroll appeared to have gone to some states and companies in less need of the cash.

Industry groups including the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), the Consumer Bankers Association (CBA) and the American Bankers Association (ABA) told the Fed this week that the program's $1 million minimum loan size is too large and will exclude many small businesses that need to borrow a smaller amount.

"The minimum loan amount should be no higher than $100,000. Otherwise, Main Street businesses and community banks will not participate," the ICBA wrote in a letter published on Friday.

The ABA said in its letter published on Saturday the floor should be $50,000.

The Fed has said banks must price the loans using the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a newer benchmark that is due to replace the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) next year. But some lenders want to use Libor or other benchmarks, since many have yet to adopt SOFR, the ABA said.

The ICBA also said the requirement for lenders to retain a 5% interest in the loan is unlikely to make lenders any more prudent when underwriting the loan, but it will complicate the loan's sale and the accounting treatment of the transaction.

Other industry requests include more flexibility on the duration of the loans allowed and the maximum size of the loan, as well as giving lenders more discretion on how to enforce capital distribution restrictions imposed on borrowers as a condition of the loan.

The Fed, which received roughly 2,000 letters on the program, declined to comment.

By Michelle Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Unacceptable that live exports would be held up by dept bureaucracy
PU
03:36pU.S. banks seek term changes as Fed finalises Main Street Lending Program
RE
03:21pRSF REPORTERS SANS FRONTIÈRES : Beware of China's coronavirus disinformation, RSF says
PU
03:09pU.S. judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests
RE
03:06pBeer may lose its fizz as CO2 supplies go flat during pandemic
RE
10:36aCOVID-19 : Data for a resilient Africa
PU
09:37aBritain mulling new business support scheme - Sky News
RE
09:21aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Procurement operations of Pulses and Oilseeds directly from Farmers at MSP
PU
08:47aSouth Africa's SAA offers staff severance packages after state pulls plug
RE
08:20aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon deploys thermal cameras at warehouses to scan for fevers faster
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Cuts Jobs, Slashes Dividend
2ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : ALTRIA : Boss Resigns After Juul Deal Sours
3INCYTE CORPORATION : INCYTE :  FDA Approves Incyte's Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to Reopen Europe Plants With List of New Safety Rules
5GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GREAT WALL MOTOR : India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, see..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group