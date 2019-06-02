Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S.-based engineers' body lifts curbs on Huawei employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 10:16pm EDT
Employees leave the office buildings after a workday at Huawei Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) said on Monday curbs on employees of Huawei Technologies and its subsidiaries have been lifted, and they would be allowed to participate in a peer review process for its research papers.

The U.S.-based engineers' association last week said it would bar Huawei staff from doing so, after the United States accused the company of being tied to China's government and effectively banned U.S. companies from doing business with it for national security reasons.

IEEE China said in a statement on its website it had decided to lift the restrictions after receiving further clarification from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"Our previous restrictive approach was wholly meant to protect our volunteers and members and to avoid relevant legal risks. After we received the relevant instructions, the legal risks were lifted," it said.

On Thursday, IEEE confirmed the restrictions and stressed that the curbs applied only to Huawei employees and peer review. It added that Huawei employees can continue to submit papers for publication and participate in the IEEE's conferences.

IEEE's move last week was met with strong responses from China's academic community.

On Thursday, Beijing-based technology research group The China Computer Federation (CCF) said it would suspend communications with IEEE.

One Peking University professor, Zhang Haixia, announced on social media that she would resign from the organization as a result of the restrictions.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25pJapan's yield cap not easy option for Fed - former BOJ executive
RE
10:23pChina May Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.2 Vs 50.2 in April
DJ
10:22pMexican president says he wants to stay friends with Trump, American people
RE
10:22pMexico and U.S. gear up for tariff talks as Trump doubles down on threat
RE
10:16pU.S.-based engineers' body lifts curbs on Huawei employees
RE
10:09pBRITISH HEART FOUNDATION : Coffee not as bad for heart and circulatory system as previously thought
PU
10:05pNIKKEI : Japan's corporate investment rises amid global uncertainty
RE
10:04pChina May factory activity grows at steady pace but recovery still patchy - Caixin PMI
RE
09:34pACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Sugar cane crush to commence for 2019 | North Queensland Register
PU
09:32pYen hits more than four-month high on trade-war, growth worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession fears
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About