Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes Saturday's attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities originated in southwestern Iran, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Three officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the attack involved both cruise missiles and drones, indicating the attack involved a higher degree of complexity and sophistication than initially thought.

The officials did not provide evidence or explain what U.S. intelligence they were using to make the assessments. However, such U.S. intelligence, if it could be shared publicly, could increase pressure on the United States, Saudi Arabia and others to respond.

One of the three officials expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia's collection of materials following the attacks would yield "compelling forensic evidence ... that will point to where this attack came from."

A U.S. team is helping Saudi Arabia evaluate evidence from the attack, which was claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen who are battling a Saudi-led coalition.

Iran denies any role in the attack on the world's biggest crude oil processing plant, which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production.

In a sign that U.S. allies remain unconvinced, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was unsure if anyone had any evidence to say whether drones "came from one place or another."

Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord last year and reimposed sanctions on its oil exports.

For months, Iranian officials issued veiled threats, saying that if Tehran were blocked from exporting oil, other countries would not be able to do so either.

However, Iran has denied any role in a series of attacks in recent months, including bombings of tankers in the Gulf and strikes claimed by the Houthis.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the United States was reviewing evidence that suggests Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and stands ready to defend its interests and allies in the Middle East.

"We’re evaluating all the evidence. We’re consulting with our allies. And the president will determine the best course of action in the days ahead," Pence said.

At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Mark Esper singled out Iran as he met Bahrain's crown prince, saying: "As you can see from recent events, Iran continues to violate international norms and instead has chosen to promote instability and danger throughout the region."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.39% 64.47 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI -4.09% 59.37 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09pU.S. official says Washington believes Saudi attacks came from southwest Iran
RE
02:59pOil plummets 6% as Saudi oil minister says production fully restored
RE
02:55pOil plummets 6% as Saudi oilmin says production fully restored
RE
02:52pWhite House says not involved in contract talks with GM, UAW union
RE
02:49pWall Street mixed as investors await interest rate cut
RE
02:44pFacebook's Libra will be disruptive, says ECB's Coeure
RE
02:43pARAMCO IPO WILL BE READY WITHIN COMING 12 MONTHS : chairman
RE
02:42pCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : The MNB's Digitization and FinTech Advisory Board held its inaugural meeting
PU
02:42pCSPI CENTER FOR SCIENCE IN PUBLIC INTEREST : The USDA Publishes Final Rule to Deregulate Meat Inspection, Jeopardizing Food Safety
PU
02:37pU.S. believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group