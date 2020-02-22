Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 04:08pm EST

World financial leaders are considering including climate change as a risk factor to economic growth in the G20 communiqué, but G20 diplomats said the United States is blocking them from mentioning it.

World financial leaders are considering including climate change as a risk factor to economic growth in the G20 communiqué, but G20 diplomats said the United States is blocking them from mentioning it.

G20 sources said the U.S. was reluctant to accept language on climate change.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS CALLED CLIMATE CHANGE A HOAX AND HAS ROLLED BACK MANY environmental protections put in place by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

Leaders from the world's 20 largest economies are discussing top economic challenges this weekend in Riyadh. The group notes downside risks to its growth outlook this year stemming from trade tensions, policy uncertainty, and "environmental sustainability."

A source said climate is the last sticking point and that there's still no agreement.

The U.S. is in the process of withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:08pU.S. BLOCKING G20 MENTION OF CLIMATE CHANGE : sources
RE
03:36pFRANCE'S MACRON : unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end
RE
02:18pBuffett defends stock investments
RE
12:49pHEALTHY RECIPE : Spicy Jerk Shrimp With Coconut Rice
PU
12:10pJapan urges G20 members with fiscal scope to boost spending
RE
12:04pG20 sees need to coordinate coronavirus response as IMF trims growth forecasts
RE
12:04pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : Bailey Farm celebrates 100 years of farming in B.C.
PU
11:39aSAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : announces regulatory approval of the development of Jafurah gas field
PU
11:08aThe ECB wants to talk to you about inflation. But will it listen?
RE
10:09aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 22, 2020 Census Highlights Efforts to Count Every Child in the 2020 Census The U.S. Census Bureau hosted an event to highlight efforts to ensure all young children are counted in the 2020 Census.
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla resumes tree cutting in Germany to build Gigafactory
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway Posts $29.2 Billion in Quarterly Earnings--Update
4ALPHABET INC. : Encryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill
5GOLD : India says discovers fields with over 3,000 tonnes of gold ore

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group