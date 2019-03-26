Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. bond yields, world stocks rise as risk buying returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 01:18pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rebounded off of 15-month lows on Tuesday while global stock markets broadly surged after a two-session swoon, as risk appetite improved after worries of an economic recession had clouded trading since late last week.

Oil prices also jumped, while safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen lost ground.

Markets have been rattled since Friday, when the 3-month U.S. Treasury yield exceeded the yield on the 10-year note, an inversion of the yield curve that is widely seen as an indicator of a recession.

“After a couple of days where investors focused solely on the chances of recession in the U.S. and concerns about slower growth, today is not surprisingly a day where they rethink those probabilities," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.

“What we have is lots of signs of slower growth," Warne said. "We actually have very few signs of recession.”

Wall Street's main indexes gained in afternoon trading but were down from session highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.6 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,625.43, the S&P 500 gained 14.7 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,813.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,683.69.

Financial stocks rose 0.4 percent after five sessions of declines.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.59 percent, following a two-day losing streak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.77 percent after four sessions of losses.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose off 15-month lows as markets steadied.

“This morning, starting in the overnight, you really had the first sign of stability in risk assets,” said John Briggs, head of strategy for the Americas at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. “I think you’re just seeing a bit of a pullback in terms of the poor sentiment that dominated the past few days.”

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.4336 percent, from 2.418 percent late on Monday. The yield fell as low as 2.377 percent on Monday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield remained near 2-1/2-year lows at below zero percent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.11 percent, with the euro down 0.22 percent to $1.1286.

Oil rose as attention centered on geopolitical factors tightening supplies that are leading to falling exports from Venezuela and declining U.S. inventories.

U.S. crude rose 1.89 percent to $59.93 per barrel and Brent was last at $67.84, up 0.94 percent.

Gold retreated from the more than 3-week highs touched in the previous session.

Spot gold dropped 0.5 percent to $1,315.56 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Richard Leong in New York, Marc Jones in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Lewis Krauskopf
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.31% 25580.23 Delayed Quote.9.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7344.215706 Delayed Quote.15.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.68% 7671.209769 Delayed Quote.15.18%
S&P 500 0.58% 2809.02 Delayed Quote.11.63%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.77% 377.2 Delayed Quote.11.37%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.08% 96.57 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01:19pU.S. bond yields, world stocks rise as risk buying returns
RE
01:18pU.S. bond yields, world stocks rise as risk buying returns
RE
12:38pU.S. Government Bonds Fall as Auctions Begin
DJ
05:19aRegulator takes steps to cool China's overheated convertible bonds
RE
03/25Fed's Harker Says Central Bank May Raise Rates This Year Despite Risks
DJ
03/25Egypt's central bank seen maintaining key rates
RE
03/25BOJ's Kuroda says any future bond yield rise will be gradual
RE
03/22Slowing Global Economy Raises Expectations Fed Will Cut Rates This Year
DJ
03/22Twin Troubles Strike the Bond Market -- Update
DJ
03/22THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Brexit chaos, disappointing PMI, falling government bond yields....
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. aviation agency to overhaul oversight after Boeing crashes

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.