Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. business inventories slip in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 10:29am EDT
Warehouse workers deal with inventory stacked up to the ceiling at an ABT Electronics Facility in Glenview

U.S. business inventories fell as expected in January, suggesting that any lift to gross domestic product in the first quarter from a shrinking trade deficit was likely to be offset by a slow pace of inventory accumulation.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that business inventories slipped 0.1% in January after being unchanged in December. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories would dip 0.1% in January.

Retail inventories were unchanged in January as estimated in an advance report published last month. That followed a 0.1% fall in December. Motor vehicle inventories dropped 0.6% in January, rather than decreasing 0.5% as previously reported. Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.3% as reported last month.

The pace of inventory accumulation accelerated from the third quarter of 2018 through the first quarter of 2019, before shifting lower from the second through the fourth quarters. Some of the slowdown in inventory accumulation has been blamed on a strike at General Motors from September to late October.

Inventory investment sliced off almost a full percentage point from GDP growth in the fourth quarter. The economy grew at a 2.1% annualized rate in the October-December period, matching the third quarter's pace.

Wholesale inventories dropped 0.4% in January, while stocks at manufacturers fell 0.1%.

Business sales increased 0.6% in January after gaining 0.1% in the prior month. At January's sales pace, it would take 1.38 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.39 months in December. The auto inventory-to-sales ratio fell to 2.22 months from 2.25 months in December.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44aFord suspends production at two German plants - source
RE
10:43aWall Street dips again after biggest rout since 1987
RE
10:41aStocks shaky after worst crash since 'Black Monday'
RE
10:40aU.S. job openings rebound; labor market strong before coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:38aLloyd?s of London asks members to report coronavirus losses
RE
10:31aHome-Builder Confidence Edges Down in March; Coronavirus Begins Disrupting Supply
DJ
10:29aU.S. business inventories slip in January
RE
10:28aNIKKEI : Japan eyes tax cuts as BOJ injects cash to shore up virus-hit economy
RE
10:28aBank of Japan buys a record high 120 billion yen in ETFs after policy move
RE
10:26aMcDonald's considering deferring rent for franchisees amid virus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5MAN SE : Volkswagen Group to suspend production, warns of difficult year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group