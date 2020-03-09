Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. cash crude prices plunge after Saudi-Russia supply war erupts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

U.S. cash crude prices plunged on Monday, with popular export grades sliding to their weakest levels in more than a year and a half, following a collapse in benchmark futures in the biggest daily price rout since the 1991 Gulf War.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have launched a global price war, and signalled they would hike output in a market already awash in crude.

That will have a dramatic effect on U.S. crude grades, which have grown increasingly popular among foreign importers since the United States lifted its 40-year-old ban on crude exports in late 2015. The drop in global benchmark Brent crude was sharper than the fall in U.S. prices, making exporting U.S. crude to Europe and Asia more challenging.

"We have to let markets calm down a bit to see if exports can still find a home. My guess is U.S. crude has nowhere else to go, so it will be priced to clear in Europe or Asia," said Sandy Fielden, director of oil and products research, Morningstar in Austin, Texas.

West Texas Intermediate at East Houston, known as MEH, <WTC-MEH> slid to as low as $1.20 a barrel above benchmark futures, traders said, the weakest since July 2018. That puts it less than $2 a barrel below Brent, which would not be enough to entice buyers in distant markets who are now set to receive Saudi oil at much lower prices.

U.S. crude's discount to Brent futures at one point on Monday narrowed to as little as $1.40 a barrel, the smallest since November 2016, traders said.

WTI Midland, reflecting prices at the heart of the Permian, the biggest oil basin in the United States <WTC-WTM>, slipped into negative territory and was at about 50 cents a barrel below futures, the weakest since August 2019.

Mars crude, another popular export grade, was seen at a discount between $1.90 and $1 a barrel below futures, dealers said, the weakest since July 2018.

"The market will do its best to close the arbs (arbitrage) to export U.S. crude as more local Saudi grades will be more competitive into Asia. The question lies in whether or not they still take U.S. crude regardless as they need the lighter grades such as MEH," said Scott Shelton, energy salesperson from United ICAP.

Producers operating in the Permian have already started to cut activity.

"No choice but to cut. Blood on the street. This is directly going after the producers," one trader said.

By Devika Krishna Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pConfirmed Coronavirus Cases Outside China Tripled in Past Week -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:58pSALESFORCE COM : How the Salesforce Ecosystem Powers Connected Patient Experiences
PU
01:53pWall Street pounded by oil crash, virus fears
RE
01:53pOPEC countries lose $500 million a day in oil price crash
RE
01:53pTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
01:53pTrump to meet with economic advisers as coronavirus pummels markets
RE
01:50pTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
01:41pCoronavirus spread prompts Wall Street to seek regulatory approval for home trading
RE
01:35pU.S. cash crude prices plunge after Saudi-Russia supply war erupts
RE
01:34pEXCLUSIVE : CBOE VIX index froze at open: exchange official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
4ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in Feb amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group