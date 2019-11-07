Log in
U.S. charges New York company with illegal Chinese equipment sales

11/07/2019 | 12:29pm EST

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a New York company and seven current and former employees, accusing them of illegally importing and selling Chinese surveillance and security equipment to the U.S. government and private customers.

The charges against Aventura Technologies Inc, which is based in Commack, New York, and the employees were made public on Thursday in the federal court in Brooklyn.

"Aventura not only defrauded its customers, but also exposed them to serious known cybersecurity risks," U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said at a news conference in Brooklyn.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aventura's largest customers are U.S government agencies including the Army, Navy and Air Force, according to a criminal complaint.

Founded in 1999, Aventura describes itself on its website as a "true 'single-source' manufacturer" providing security hardware, software and peripheral products for government, military and enterprise customers.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

