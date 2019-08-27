U.S. charges former Alphabet engineer with stealing self-driving car secrets

Lawyers for Levandowski were not immediately available for comment.

Levandowski had left Alphabet’s Waymo unit in early 2016 and eventually took over Uber’s self-driving car project before Uber fired him.

A protracted legal battle over Levandowski has cost Uber precious time in its self-driving car project, which is important to its long-term profitability.

The 33 criminal charges against Levandowski largely mirror allegations that Waymo made in a civil lawsuit filed against Uber in 2017. Uber settled that case last year.

Levandowski did not publicly comment on Waymo’s allegations at the time, nor was he a party to that lawsuit.

Before leaving Waymo, Levandowski downloaded thousands of files in 2015 related to Alphabet’s self-driving car technology - including details related to Lidar, a crucial sensor technology for self-driving cars, according to the indictment.

Since leaving Uber, Levandowski has started another self-driving software company.

(Reporting by Daniel Levine and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Bill Rigby and Bill Berkrot)

By Alexandria Sage and Dan Levine