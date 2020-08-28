U.S. checks storm impact at oil reserve, aims to deliver crude over weekend

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department
said on Friday it was reviewing "minor impacts" from Hurricane
Laura at a Texas site of the national emergency oil reserve and
hopes to begin assessing the status later today of one of the
facility's sites closer to the storm in Louisiana.
In advance of Laura which made landfall early Thursday near
the Texas-Louisiana border, the department this week evacuated
workers and closed two of the four sites of the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve (SPR), a series of underground salt caverns
that hold crude oil in the two Gulf Coast states.
A reentry team reached the Bill Hill site in Texas late on
Thursday.
"The team is in the process of restarting all systems," as
it assesses the impacts, a department official said on Friday.
The department intends to deliver oil over the weekend from
Big Hill as previously scheduled for a storage exchange program,
the official said.
Nine oil companies this spring, including Exxon Mobil Corp
, Chevron Corp and Alon USA Inc,
rented space to store more than 20 million barrels of oil at the
reserve, to help them deal with a dearth of storage as the
coronavirus pandemic slammed fuel demand.
The department said Laura passed within four miles (6.44 km)
of the SPR's West Hackberry site in Louisiana. It hopes some
members of a reentry team will enter that site on Friday,
assuming roads are passable, to "begin damage assessment and
restart operations."
The reserve is ready to support any emergency exchanges with
refineries due to Laura through its Bryan Mound and Bayou
Choctaw sites, which were not hit by the storm. The SPR has not
received any requests for such deliveries.
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger pushed for the
creation of the SPR in 1975, after the Arab oil embargo spiked
gasoline prices and damaged the U.S. economy. It has
occasionally held emergency sales and loans of oil to energy
companies in the wake of storms. Most recently, the department
loaned 5.2 million barrels of oil after Hurricane Harvey
inundated Texas in 2017.
