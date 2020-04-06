Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. chipmaking industry pushes back on proposed export rule changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Industry groups are pushing back on proposed changes to U.S. export controls that would impact the sale of certain semiconductors and other technology to China, while highlighting the role chips play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent on Monday, nine groups urged U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to allow public comment before putting the rules into effect to avoid unintended consequences.

The changes may "result in significant impacts to the semiconductor industry, its global supply chain, and the broader technology sector," said the letter, signed by the Semiconductor Industry Association and the National Foreign Trade Council, SEMI, and six other groups.

Noting the public health crisis, it added: "Semiconductors drive the functionality in advanced medical equipment used by health professionals to treat the public," and enable telework.

Reuters reported last week that senior U.S. officials agreed on new ways to control high-tech exports to China. The changes are aimed at preventing China from obtaining advanced U.S. technology for commercial purposes and diverting it to military use, sources told Reuters.

The previous week, Reuters also reported that the officials agreed to require foreign companies that use U.S. chipmaking equipment to obtain licenses before supplying certain chips to China's Huawei Technologies.

Ajit Manocha, president of SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, sent another letter on Friday to President Donald Trump saying the change would harm U.S. exports of chipmaking equipment, which bring in over $20 billion a year.

The move would "serve as a disincentive for further investments and innovation in the U.S. and lead to the design-out of U.S. technology and components," Manocha wrote.

He also noted the potential to create uncertainty for supply chains "critical to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."

Besides the equipment rule change, last month U.S. officials also decided to eliminate an exception that allows certain U.S. technology to be exported without a license to non-military entities for civilian use; force foreign companies re-exporting certain U.S. goods to China to seek approval not only from their own governments, but from the United States as well; and stop China's military from obtaining certain items without a license even if for civilian use.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying last week urged Washington to stop the "slandering" and "do more for the cooperation between our two sides.?

Huawei also said Beijing could retaliate against U.S. measures to curb chip sales to the company by restricting sales of American products in China and by shifting to alternative suppliers in China and South Korea.

Neither the Commerce Department nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

By Karen Freifeld

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08pReaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
RE
06:06pBoeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant
RE
05:58pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven, Klobuchar and Colleagues Urge Administration to Ensure Continuity of Food Supply by Supporting Farmers During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
05:49pHair Cuttery's Owner Expects to Miss Payroll on Tuesday -- Update
DJ
05:38pWESTERN GROWERS : Launches Leafy Green Food Safety Website
PU
05:31pU.S. chipmaking industry pushes back on proposed export rule changes
RE
05:29pJPMorgan first-quarter results announcement mistakenly released on Business Wire
RE
05:27pUtilities Up As Sector's Volatile Streak Continues -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pWHITE HOUSE CONSIDERING U.S. TREASURY CORONAVIRUS BOND : Kudlow
RE
05:25pCommunications Services Up On Rotation Into Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
2ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies L..
3Audio Essentials For The Work From Home Lifestyle And Remote Schooling
480% Ethanol Hand Sanitizer Now Available from SynCardia Systems, LLC
5PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC. : PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF RICH WHEELESS TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group