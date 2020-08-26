U.S. cities sue federal government over untraceable 'ghost guns'

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago and three other cities on
Wednesday sued the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and
Explosives (ATF), demanding it correct how it interprets what is
a firearm and halt the sale of untraceable "ghost gun" kits
increasingly used in crimes.
The lawsuit is the first of its kind filed against the ATF,
according to lawyers for the cities of Chicago, San Jose,
Columbia, South Carolina, and Syracuse, New York. It was filed
in the Southern District of New York.
So-called "ghost gun" or "80% gun" kits are self-assembled
from parts purchased online or at gun shows. The parts that are
assembled are not classified as a firearm by the ATF. For that
reason they can be legally sold with no background checks and
without serial numbers to identify the finished product.
The lawsuit argues the ATF and the Department of Justice
"refuse to apply the clear terms of the Gun Control Act," which
the suit says defines regulated firearms as not only working
weapons "but also their core building blocks - frames for
pistols, and receivers for long guns."
The ATF says on its website that receivers in which the
fire-control cavities are solid "have not reached the 'stage of
manufacture' which would result in the classification of a
firearm."
The ATF said in an emailed statement that it would not
comment on pending litigation. It said that its "regulatory and
enforcement functions are focused and clearly defined by laws."
The bureau emphasized that it investigates criminal possession
and other criminal use of privately made firearms.
Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group that is a
plaintiff in the lawsuit along with the cities, argues that
until about 2006, the ATF did require unfinished components that
clearly were going to be used to make guns to carry a serial
number and anyone buying them undergo a background check.
"The ATF used to interpret the Gun Control Act the right way
- they would look at how quickly a frame or receiver could be
converted into an operable weapon," said Eric Tirschwell,
managing director for the litigation arm of Everytown. "If it
was pretty quickly, they would say 'yeah, that's a firearm.'"
TECHNOLOGY TROUBLES
How many ghost guns are in circulation is unknown, but law
enforcement agencies are unanimous in saying numbers are
growing. Police in Washington, D.C. last year recovered more
than 100 ghost guns - a 342% increase over 2018. They are
already on pace this year to double the number found.
The ATF has said upward of 30% of the illegal weapons it has
confiscated in some areas of California are ghost guns.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose city has been beset by
gun violence, demanded the ATF close the ghost gun loophole and
regulate the sale of gun parts that are marketed to easily be
used to build guns.
"Individuals with dangerous histories shouldn't be able to
order lethal weapons on the internet with a few quick clicks,"
Lightfoot said.
But Rick Vasquez, a Virginia-based firearms consultant and
former ATF technical expert who evaluated guns and gun products
to help the bureau determine if they were legal, said anyone
wanting to address the proliferation of kit guns should pass new
laws in Congress.
The continued rapid advancement of tools and technology
widely available to the public meant it was getting to the point
where even rudimentary "chunks of metal" can be turned into
firearms, Vasquez said.
"How do you regulate that? The ATF can't do it. This
situation is uncontrollable because of technology, and I'm not
sure what anyone can do about it."
(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Lincoln
Feast and Steve Orlofsky)