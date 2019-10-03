Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. committee seeks to interview Boeing engineer on safety of 737 MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 12:56am EDT
Unpainted Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Renton Municipal Airport in Washington state

(Reuters) - A U.S. panel has asked Boeing Co to make an engineer available for an interview after reports that the worker filed an internal ethics complaint on 737 MAX's safety and that the planemaker convinced the regulator to relax safety standards.

The engineer said in the complaint filed this year that during the development of the 737 MAX, Boeing had rejected a safety system to minimize costs, the New York Times had reported earlier.

The engineer, who worked on cockpit instruments and controls, felt the safety system could have reduced risks that contributed to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia, according to the report.

"All of this information is critical to have as we prepare for our Committee's October 30th hearing with Boeing's CEO, as well as Boeing's chief engineer of its commercial airplanes division, and the chief pilot for the 737," said Peter DeFazio, chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Boeing said it would continue to cooperate with Congress and regulatory authorities as it focuses on safely returning the MAX to service.

The committee has been poring over hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and emails from Boeing and the FAA, but it was not aware of the engineer's complaint, he said.

Boeing persuaded the Federal Aviation Administration in 2014 to relax safety standards for the new 737 MAX related to cockpit alerts that would warn pilots of problems during flight, the Seattle Times reported on Wednesday, citing documents.

The regulator struck out four clauses that would be requirements for any new jet being designed today, the report said. That meant the planemaker avoided a complete upgrade of the 737's aging flight-crew-alerting system, the report added.

Boeing declined to comment on the Seattle Times report.

Boeing's submission cited an estimate that full compliance would cost more than $10 billion, the Seattle Times said.

That amount included the direct cost to Boeing of redesigning the airplane and the expense of additional pilot training, all of which would have been borne by Boeing's airline customers, making the MAX a much less attractive airplane, the report said.

"These reports certainly add to my concern that production pressures may have impacted safety on the 737 MAX, which is exactly why it's so critical we get to the bottom of this," DeFazio said.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Rama Venkat and Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34aBOJ'S FUNO : Global recovery delayed, no sign of it happening yet
RE
01:32aAbout $4 billion Hong Kong deposits may have left for Singapore as protests rage - Goldman
RE
01:29aYes Bank Says Financial, Operating Metrics Sound; Shares Rebound
DJ
01:28aAustralian car sales slump again in September as banks tighten lending
RE
01:19aCanada's Iamgold halts some work at Rosebel mine in Suriname
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09aStocks on tenterhooks as U.S. recession signs build
RE
01:04aUber launches app aimed at connecting workers with businesses
RE
01:04aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Pilot survey of the Estonian Labour Force Survey is about to begin
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group