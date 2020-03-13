Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. companies draw on credit lines, fearing they may lose them

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Banks have hundreds of billions of dollars in credit lines extended to corporate America. Some companies are no longer banking on them.

Airplane maker Boeing Co, hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and theme park company SeaWorld Entertainment Inc are among the companies that drew on or upsized their credit lines this week, as the market rout triggered by the coronavirus pandemic fueled fears about a potential liquidity crunch.

Hilton said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it had drawn on $195 million left untapped in its $1.75 billion revolving credit facility "to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak."

The other two companies did not name the coronavirus as a reason for lining up more credit, and did not respond when asked by Reuters whether the outbreak influenced their considerations.

However, investment bankers and corporate finance professionals said many companies are driven by fears that the banks may not fund agreed credit lines should the market turmoil intensify, either because they will not be able to meet demand or because they may seek a reason in the credit agreements and covenants not to.

"That is the concern. The uncertainty is forcing companies to draw down the revolvers now," said Ryan Maupin, principal at accounting firm Grant Thornton.

Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are some of the biggest providers of credit lines to companies. They declined to comment.

No industrywide data on the utilization of credit lines is available. So far, drawdowns have largely come from companies in the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, such as hospitality, energy and travel, analysts and bankers said.

The U.S. banking sector is capitalized at its strongest levels since the 2008 financial crisis, according to credit rating service S&P Global. Banks are required by regulators to keep enough high-quality liquid assets to cover projected cash outflows for 30 days in a short-term stress scenario. They also have other access to cash, such as from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank system.

Yet this has not been enough to reassure many of their borrowers and industry analysts.

"A flood of corporate drawdowns could force the entire banking system into becoming a deficit agent," Credit Suisse research analyst Zoltan Pozsar wrote in a note earlier this month.

By Joshua Franklin and David Henry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41aProminent figures join list of coronavirus cases as fears shred markets
RE
04:40aLondon stocks jump after worst day in more than three decades
RE
04:38aProminent figures join list of coronavirus cases as fears shred markets
RE
04:31aShares in South Africa's Sasol jump nearly 30% as oil price recovery sparks buying
RE
04:29aSouth Africa's rand steady as coronavirus-induced sell-off pauses
RE
04:26aItaly, Spain curb trading to stem coronavirus market crash
RE
04:22aEuropean stock markets rebound after pandemic-driven crash
RE
04:17aU.S. companies draw on credit lines, fearing they may lose them
RE
04:16aChina January-Februay FDI down 8.6 % year-on-year in yuan terms on hit from coronavirus
RE
04:15aTo contain coronavirus, Australia PM urges against big gatherings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali Raises Dividend, Backs Guidance After ..
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K
5PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group