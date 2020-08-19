U.S companies unveil Iraq investments before premier's White House visit

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Five U.S. firms including
Chevron Corp signed agreements on Wednesday with the
Iraqi government aimed at boosting Iraq's energy independence
from Iran as the Iraqi prime minister prepared to make his first
visit to the White House on Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement said that
Honeywell International Inc, Baker Hughes Co,
General Electric Co, Stellar Energy and Chevron signed
commercial agreements worth as much as $8 billion with the Iraqi
ministers of oil and electricity.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is set to visit the White
House for the first time on Thursday and as the Iraqi economy
has been hammered by coronavirus lockdowns and low oil prices.
Protests that began last year led to the resignation of cabinet
officials and later to the departure of the former prime
minister.
"These deals are key to Iraq's energy future, and I am
confident that the same companies that have empowered the United
States to become energy independent will deploy their deep
expertise to help Iraq achieve its full potential in the energy
sector," U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a
statement.
The agreements were signed following a meeting of the Iraqi
ministers of oil and electricity and Brouillette as well as a
roundtable in Washington on Wednesday with the Iraqi prime
minister and the U.S. energy industry.
A senior administration official, briefing reporters
separately ahead of the Energy Department statement, said
officials would discuss national security issues in addition to
economic collaboration.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Daphne Psaledakis; Additional
Reporting by Idrees Ali;
Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)