Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. conducted secret surveillance of Huawei, prosecutors say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei brand logo is seen above a store of the telecoms equipment maker in Beijing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. authorities gathered information about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd through secret surveillance they plan to use in their case charging the Chinese telecom company with violating sanctions against Iran, prosecutors said Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Solomon said at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn the evidence, obtained under the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), would require classified handling. Information gathered under FISA is generally used in espionage cases.

The government notified Huawei in a court filing Thursday of its intent to use the information, saying it was "obtained or derived from electronic surveillance and physical search," but gave no details.

The United States has been pressuring other countries to drop Huawei from their cellular networks, worried its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The company says the concerns are unfounded.

Brian Frey, a former federal prosecutor who is not involved in the Huawei case, said FISA surveillance, which requires a warrant from a special court. Information gathered under FISA is generally used in cases involving espionage or terrorism.

"The reason they typically would have gotten the surveillance through a FISA court is where we suspect someone may be spying on behalf of a foreign power," Frey said. The U.S. government has been concerned about espionage by Huawei for years, he added.

In the Brooklyn case, Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, are accused of conspiring to defraud HSBC Holdings Plc and other banks by misrepresenting Huawei's relationship with Skycom Tech Co Ltd, a suspected front company that operated in Iran.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huawei has said Skycom was a local business partner, but prosecutors said in their indictment against Huawei and Meng that it was an unofficial subsidiary used to conceal Huawei’s Iran business.

U.S. authorities claim Huawei used Skycom to obtain embargoed U.S. goods, technology and services in Iran, and to move money via the international banking system.

Meng was arrested in December in Canada after she was indicted, but the charges were not unsealed until January. She has said she is innocent of the charges and is fighting extradition.

Last month, Reuters detailed how U.S. authorities secretly tracked Huawei's activities, including by collecting information copied from electronic devices carried by Chinese telecom executives traveling through airports.

It is not clear whether the FISA surveillance discussed at Thursday's hearing included those activities.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Brendan Pierson and Karen Freifeld

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pJOHN A YARMUTH : Yarmuth Reintroduces Legislation to Halt Mountaintop Removal Mining Permits Until Health Consequences Studied
PU
01:34pS&P pauses with trade talks in focus; Nasdaq set to end five-day rally
RE
01:31pTRUMP TO PICK FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HERMAN CAIN FOR FED SEAT : official
RE
01:27pCanada says reopening USMCA trade pact could be a 'Pandora's box'
RE
01:23pPolarised U.S. politics offers opportunity for the FT, says CEO
RE
01:23pU.S. conducted secret surveillance of Huawei, prosecutors say
RE
01:22pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Grassley Receives Holmberg Lifetime Achievement Award
PU
01:16pFed's Harker Sees at Most One Rate Rise in 2019, Another In 2020
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO AND FEDERLEGNOARREDO: 1 billion for innovation and the circular economy of t..
5TESLA : TESLA : investors lose faith after first-quarter deliveries disappoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About