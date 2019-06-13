Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. consults allies on how to protect shipping in wake of tanker attacks -senior U.S. official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is discussing with its allies a variety of options on how to protect international shipping in the Gulf of Oman in the wake of tanker attacks that Washington has blamed on Iran, senior Trump administration officials said on Thursday.

Two officials, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States wants to ensure the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and make sure international commerce is not disrupted.

Two oil tankers were attacked on Thursday and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman.

"We don't think this is over," one official said of the possibility of more such attacks.

The official said options are being reviewed.

"We’re discussing and will be discussing with our partners and allies suggestions on how we collectively can take steps to ensure, one, that we maintain freedom of navigation and international commerce is not disrupted and, second, that we protect our forces’ interests and our commercial assets and those of our partners and allies," the official said.

The official said the attacks appeared "designed to have a political outcome" and suggested it could have been an attempt to disrupt a visit to Tehran by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We are going to obviously evaluate our presence in the region and the growing threat and make subsequent decisions," the official said. "We have to look at the threat, as we always do, to our personnel and our forces but the threat to a strategic chokepoint. There’s a significant amount of trade that transits the Strait of Hormuz every day."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.34% 61.34 Delayed Quote.14.63%
WTI 1.68% 52.1 Delayed Quote.16.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41pU.S. consults allies on how to protect shipping in wake of tanker attacks -senior U.S. official
RE
11:40pUK blames Iran for oil tanker attacks - government source
RE
11:39pU.S. has 'no interest' in new conflict in Middle East - U.S. military
RE
11:24pERNST : Let's Get These Trade Deals Across The Finish Line
PU
11:09pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - June 12
PU
11:02pUK agrees Iran behind suspected tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman - BBC
RE
10:57pUAE says attacks on oil tankers are a 'dangerous escalation'
RE
10:56pDemocrats announce 20 U.S. presidential candidates who qualify for first debate
RE
10:53pSaudi Arabia agrees Iran was behind tanker attacks - Saudi minister
RE
10:47pOVER 600 U.S. COMPANIES URGE TRUMP TO RESOLVE TRADE DISPUTE WITH CHINA : letter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC : Unum Therapeutics Strengthens and Expands Leadership Team
4GARMIN : GARMIN : Three Ways to Make Father's Day More Adventurous
5OANDO : Federal High Court of Lagos Adjourns Hearing Between Oando PLC's Group Chief Executive and Deputy G..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About