U.S. corn, soybeans rally on crop concerns, China purchases

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures rose 2.3% on Tuesday, to their highest in more than six
weeks, supported by a government report showed the U.S. crop
conditions were worse than expected and rising export demand
from China, traders said.
Deteriorating crop conditions and a pick-up in overseas
demand also supported soybean futures while wheat gained on
bargain buying following a sharp decline on Monday.
Corn futures were on track for their third straight day of
gains after the U.S. Agriculture Department said that
good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. crop sank to 64% in the
week ended Aug. 23, down 5 percentage points from the prior
week.
"Ratings losses exceeded expectations yesterday afternoon
and more will be likely after a dry, scorching week for the corn
belt," Matt Zeller, director of market information at StoneX,
said in a research note.
At 10:24 a.m. CDT (1524 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December corn futures were up 8 cents at $3.53 a bushel.
The most-active contract hit its highest since July 10.
CBOT November soybeans were 10 cents higher at
$9.15-3/4 a bushel.
U.S. soybeans were rated 69% good-to-excellent, down from
72% last week.
USDA on Tuesday said Chinese importers bought more U.S.
soybeans and booked their largest single-day U.S. corn purchase
in nearly a month as Washington and Beijing reaffirmed their
commitment to their Phase 1 trade deal.
Senior U.S. and Chinese officials, who spoke by phone on
Monday, see progress on resolving problems over the deal and say
both sides are committed to the success of the agreement.
"It could lead to higher demand for U.S. agriculture
products," said Ole Houe, of agriculture brokerage IKON
Commodities. "It has a real chance of changing things."
CBOT December soft red winter wheat was up 11-1/4
cents at $5.39 a bushel.
