U.S. coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus were
approaching 6 million on Sunday as many Midwest states reported
increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.
Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently
reported record one-day increases in new cases while Montana and
Idaho are seeing record numbers of currently hospitalized
COVID-19 patients.
Nationally, metrics on new cases, deaths, hospitalizations
and the positivity rates of tests are all declining but there
are emerging hotspots in the Midwest.
Many of the new cases in Iowa are in the counties that are
home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, which
are holding some in-person classes. Colleges and universities
around the country have seen outbreaks after students returned
to campus, forcing some to switch to online-only learning.
Infections have also risen after an annual motorcycle rally
in Sturgis, South Dakota drew more than 365,000 people from
across the country from Aug. 7 to 16. The South Dakota health
department said 88 cases have been traced to the rally.
More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States
continues to struggle with testing, seeing the number of people
tested fall in recent weeks.
Many health officials and at least 33 states have rejected
the new COVID-19 testing guidance issued by the Trump
administration last week that said those exposed to the virus
and without symptoms may not need testing.
Public health officials believe the United States needs to
test more frequently to find asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers to
slow the spread of the disease.
While the United States has the most recorded infections in
the world, it ranks tenth based on cases per capita, with
Brazil, Peru and Chile having higher rates of infection,
according to a Reuters tally.
The United States also has the most deaths in the world at
over 182,000 and ranks 11th for deaths per capita, exceeded by
Sweden, Brazil, Italy, Chile, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium
and Peru.
