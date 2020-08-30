U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus
surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest
reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.
Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently
reported record one-day increases in new cases while Montana and
Idaho are seeing record numbers of currently hospitalized
COVID-19 patients.
Nationally, metrics on new cases, deaths, hospitalizations
and the positivity rates of tests are all declining, but there
are emerging hotspots in the Midwest.
Many of the new cases in Iowa are in the counties that are
home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, which
are holding some in-person classes. Colleges and universities
around the country have seen outbreaks after students returned
to campus, forcing some to switch to online-only learning.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said his state was
sending a "SWAT team" to a State University of New York (SUNY)
campus in Oneonta in upstate New York to contain a COVID-19
outbreak. Fall classes, which started last week at the college,
were suspended for two weeks after more than 100 people tested
positive for the virus, about 3% of the total student and
faculty population, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said.
"We have had reports of several large parties of our
students at Oneonta last week, and unfortunately because of
those larger gatherings, there were several students who were
symptomatic of COVID," Malatras said.
Across the Midwest, infections have also risen after an
annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota drew more than
365,000 people from across the country from Aug. 7 to 16. The
South Dakota health department said 88 cases have been traced to
the rally.
More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States
continues to struggle with testing. The number of people tested
has fallen in recent weeks.
Many health officials and at least 33 states have rejected
the new COVID-19 testing guidance issued by the Trump
administration last week that said those exposed to the virus
and without symptoms may not need testing.
Public health officials believe the United States needs to
test more frequently to find asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers to
slow the spread of the disease.
While the United States has the most recorded infections in
the world, it ranks tenth based on cases per capita, with
Brazil, Peru and Chile having higher rates of infection,
according to a Reuters tally.
The United States also has the most deaths in the world at
nearly 183,000 and ranks 11th for deaths per capita, exceeded by
Sweden, Brazil, Italy, Chile, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium
and Peru.
(Reporting by Lisa Shumaker in Chicago and Maria Caspani in New
York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Paul Simao)