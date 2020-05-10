Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. coronavirus death forecast climbs as states reopen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

As more U.S. states move to lift coronavirus restrictions, a closely watched model for gauging the disease's spread continues to raise its estimate for the number of U.S. deaths.

For the second time in under a week, the University of Washington's Institute for Heath Metrics and Evaluation revised its forecast, which now stands at more than 137,000 deaths by August - roughly 3,000 more than its prior estimate on May 4.

On Sunday, IHME Director Christopher Murray told CBS News the reason was simple: more people moving around means more infections.

"What's driving the change is, simply put, the rise in mobility and that's the key driver. We're seeing in some states, you know, a 20 percentage point increase in just 10 days in mobility. And that will translate into more human contact, more transmission. And then the other thing that we're- we're seeing in some states is, which is why we like to- to revise the forecast on a very regular basis, is that we're just seeing more cases and deaths than expected in certain places. But it's mostly mobility that's driving up the numbers."

Murray said some better-than-expected numbers showing declines in certain areas were more than offset by rising numbers in other places.

"Some 'good-ish' news coming out of New York and New Jersey and Michigan, where the death cases and death numbers are- are coming down faster than expected. Some other states where cases and deaths are going up more than we expected, Illinois and then Arizona, Florida, California as examples of that... And then, of course, we're seeing just explosive increases in mobility in a number of states that we expect will translate into more cases and deaths, you know, in 10 days from now."

Murray named five states: Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Georgia, where mobility has increased since the easing of lockdown measures, will likely soon see a rise in new infections.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Export hub grants help businesses through crisis
PU
07:49pGuidelines will assist industry to comply with new laws
PU
07:48pJapan to compile 2nd extra budget to combat coronavirus pandemic - Nikkei
RE
07:34pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Spending halves during lockdown
PU
07:14pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Hospitality hit hard
PU
07:11pOil prices fall 1% as glut weighs
RE
07:04pCASTILLO COPPER : Fast-tracking Drilling Campaigns at Arya and Big One
PU
06:49pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Kathleen Valley Resource increases to 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O
PU
06:34pSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Miniarwe Lindiwe Zulu briefs media on Social Development response to Coronavirus Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach, 11 May
PU
06:30pBritain's job retention scheme set to be extended to September - The Telegraph
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Delay in Filing 2020 Q1 Financial State..
2UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : IEIC Welcomes Uber Technologies as New Founding Member
3TOTAL LIFE CHANGES : (TLC) donates $182,714 during the month of April 2020 to its employees and independent..
4FCCI INSURANCE GROUP : Provides Company Update
5LAFARGEHOLCIM : LAFARGEHOLCIM : Announces Lapse of Philippines Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group