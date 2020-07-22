U.S. coronavirus infections, hospitalizations rise, crisis could worsen

July 22 (Reuters) - The United States has revisited the grim
milestone of recording more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a
single day, while infections and hospitalizations are rising in
many states, forcing President Donald Trump to acknowledge the
crisis could get worse.
More than 142,000 people in the country have died from the
illness caused by the novel coronavirus, a toll that public
health experts say will likely rise in several states. Florida,
Texas, Georgia and California are among about 40 states
recording more cases.
Florida reported 9,785 new cases and 140 new deaths on
Wednesday, while COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized hit a
record high of 9,530. Alabama reported a record 61 new deaths on
Wednesday, a day after hospitalizations hit a record high.
Nationally, coronavirus deaths rose by 1,141 on Tuesday,
according to a Reuters tally. It was the first time since June
10 that the daily toll surpassed 1,000.
Nineteen states have reported a record number of currently
hospitalized COVID patients so far in July. Thirty-two states
have reported record increases in cases in July and 16 states
have reported record increase in deaths during the month.
The U.S. government moved to secure 100 million doses of
vaccine, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said
on Wednesday.
The government will pay $1.95 billion to buy the doses of
Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's
COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to
successfully develop one, the companies said.
Pfizer said it would not receive any money from the
government unless the vaccine is deemed to be safe and effective
and is successfully manufactured.
Trump, who played down the extent of the health crisis and
the importance of face coverings, changing his tone on Tuesday,
and encouraged Americans to wear a mask if they cannot maintain
social distance.
Trump also said that the spread of the virus "will probably,
unfortunately, get worse before it gets better - something I
don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."
Mandatory mask wearing, which health officials say can slow
the spread of the virus, is a political issue among Americans,
with many conservatives calling such rules a violation of their
constitutional rights.
Coronavirus infections are increasing in some politically
important states including Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and
Ohio. Republican Trump is trailing Democratic candidate Joe
Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
A July 15-21 Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that only 38% of the
public supports Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic,
including 20% of undecided or third-party registered voters.
