Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. court deals setback to FCC push to revamp media ownership rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 01:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission suffered a setback on Monday in a long-running legal battle when a federal appeals court struck down its latest effort to loosen U.S. media ownership rules.

The Republican-led FCC in 2017 voted 3-2 to eliminate the 42-year-old ban on cross-ownership of a newspaper and TV station in a major market. It also voted to make it easier for media companies to buy additional TV stations in the same market, and for local stations to jointly sell advertising time and for companies to buy additional radio stations in some markets.

The court told the FCC to take up the issue again, saying the regulator "did not adequately consider the effect its sweeping rule changes will have on ownership of broadcast media by women and racial minorities."

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement that despite instructions from Congress to review media ownership regulations a majority of federal appeals court judges for 15 years "has taken that authority for themselves, blocking any attempt to modernize these regulations to match the obvious realities of the modern media marketplace."

Pai added that "there is no evidence or reasoning — newspapers going out of business, broadcast radio struggling, broadcast TV facing stiffer competition than ever — that will persuade them to change their minds."

The FCC plans to challenge the decision, he added.

Big media companies including Tegna Inc, CBS Corp and Nexstar Media Group Inc cited the 2017 rule change as motivation for considering expansion opportunities.

The FCC is weighing other changes to U.S. media ownership rules. In December, it sought comments on a rule that bars one company from owning two TV stations in the same market except under certain circumstances. The FCC asked if those rules continue "to serve the public interest and remains necessary."

The FCC is also considering if existing rules that limit the number of local radio stations in a single market should be rescinded, asking if the rule "remains necessary to promote competition, localism, or viewpoint diversity."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC 3.07% 106.25 Delayed Quote.31.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:09pAPPLE : to Keep Building Mac Pro in U.S. After Securing Tariff Relief
DJ
01:08pHyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 billion self-driving car venture
RE
01:08pODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:07pDUKE ENERGY : 424b3
PU
01:07pCISCO : How an Animation Series is Turning Phoenix-area Students and Teachers into Social Entrepreneurs
PU
01:07pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Embraces the Local Austin Spirit in Year Three at Austin City Limits Music Festival
PU
01:07pVOLKSWAGEN : starts battery cell development and production in Salzgitter
PU
01:07pU.S. court deals setback to FCC push to revamp media ownership rules
RE
01:07pNCLA Files Petition with the U.S. Supreme Court Seeking to Abolish Brand X Deference
GL
01:05pSEC Charges PwC LLP With Violating Auditor Independence Rules and Engaging in Improper Professional Conduct
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group