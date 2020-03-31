Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 02:03pm EDT
The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday won a ruling from a U.S. administrative court that could help it fend off competition from Eli Lilly and Co in the market for migraine drugs.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld the validity of three Teva patents on its migraine treatment Ajovy, rejecting arguments by Eli Lilly that they were invalid.

In a separate legal action filed in 2018, Teva accused Eli Lilly's competing drug Emgality of infringing the same patents. Eli Lilly could be liable for money damages if it loses that case.

Eli Lilly responded to the lawsuit by asking the Board, a court run by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to separately reconsider whether the patents should have been granted in the first place.

Teva's stock price jumped about 9% after the patent court issued its decision, which Eli Lilly can still appeal.

A Teva spokeswoman said the company was pleased with the outcome and called the ruling a "testament to the strength of Teva's intellectual property."

An Eli Lilly spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Jan Wolfe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pGOLDMAN GIVES STAFF 10 DAYS PAID FAMILY LEAVE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS : memo
RE
02:06pMINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : Mourns Passing of Former Director Harry McKinders
PU
02:04pSome Whole Foods workers call for 'sick out'
RE
02:03pU.S. court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly
RE
02:00pU.S.-Saudi oil alliance idea born at White House, put on back burner for now
RE
01:59pStocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008
RE
01:58pStocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008
RE
01:56pACE : Final SAFE Vehicles Rule Missed Opportunity for High Octane, Low Carbon Ethanol
PU
01:50pTENNIS : Olympic champion Puig finding new 'normal' with Games delay
RE
01:45pBILLIONAIRE INVESTOR STEVE COHEN : 'After an earthquake there are tremors'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
5LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group