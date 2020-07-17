U.S. court rules that California work with Quebec on CO2 market is constitutional

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal district
court ruled this week that California's coordination with
Canada's Quebec province in a cap and trade carbon emissions
market is constitutional, in a filing made public late on
Friday, and in a blow to the Trump administration.
Last October, the Trump administration sued California for
entering a climate agreement with Quebec, saying the state had
no right to conduct foreign policy.
The decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of California said the Trump administration had "failed
to identify a clear and express foreign policy that directly
conflicts with California’s cap-and-trade program."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Sebastien Malo
Editing by Chris Reese)