U.S. court rules that California work with Quebec on CO2 market is constitutional

07/17/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal district court ruled this week that California's coordination with Canada's Quebec province in a cap and trade carbon emissions market is constitutional, in a filing made public late on Friday, and in a blow to the Trump administration.

Last October, the Trump administration sued California for entering a climate agreement with Quebec, saying the state had no right to conduct foreign policy.

The decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California said the Trump administration had "failed to identify a clear and express foreign policy that directly conflicts with California’s cap-and-trade program."

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Sebastien Malo Editing by Chris Reese)

